Why was Shedeur Sanders not drafted on Day 2? Coach Prime's son suffers brutal reality check from NFL teams

Shedeur Sanders' slide continued unabated as he went undrafted on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, delivering a brutal reality check to Deion Sanders' son. The Colorado quarterback's stock has fallen considerably, and the question must now be asked where this fall will end.

Shedeur Sanders was initially supposed to be one of the top quarterbacks chosen, competing with Cam Ward, who went first overall to the Titans. After teams collectively decided not to take any other signal-caller with the top-ten picks, one could understand why the Colorado player had not been selected yet.

But when the Giants traded back up in the first round, they chose Jaxson Dart over him. It must have been crushing for Shedeur Sanders, but the Ole Miss quarterback was a worthy competitor.

Things started getting strange on Day 2, though. The Saints chose Tyler Shough as the first passer off the board, even though one would say that the Colorado prospect has better stats and tapes. One could still excuse it for New Orleans choosing someone who had played in a pro-style offense, but then Jalen Milroe went next to the Seattle Seahawks.

All doubts about how far his status had fallen came when Dillon Gabriel was chosen by the Cleveland Browns before him. It was now time to explore reasons beyond his performance on the field.

And one must now need to give credence to rumors floating before the NFL Draft that multiple NFL teams did not like Shedeur Sanders' attitude. Initially dismissed as idle speculation, there might be something there that prospective general managers saw.

Another issue might be Deion Sanders. He made comments about how he did not want his son to play in certain markets, which might have given the impression that the Colorado rookie would bring added baggage. The Browns were mentioned as one of the teams where Coach Prime might hesitate to let his son play, but Cleveland had the last laugh today as they passed him by completely, even as they drafted a quarterback.

What's the way forward for Shedeur Sanders as Coach Prime's son looks for a way to enter the NFL?

So far, all teams have passed Shedeur Sanders going into the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point, his best hope is that he is taken as a backup quarterback by some franchise.

The Las Vegas Raiders might need someone behind Geno Smith, and they might eventually take him on the final day of the draft process. The Pittsburgh Steelers might be another interested party, especially since they do not have a starting quarterback yet, despite their dalliance with Aaron Rodgers. The Saints and Browns were options that are now off the board because both have taken backup quarterbacks from among this year's rookie class.

Shedeur Sanders might not have much say where he ends up right now, also because the 2026 Draft class for quarterbacks is expected to be much stronger. Teams that needed a quarterback this season might just decide to wait until next year to assess their options.

There is also the growing possibility that the Colorado quarterback might have to sign as an undrafted free agent with some team if he is not taken in any of the remaining rounds. That sounds scarcely believable, but his drop has been so spectacular that no eventuality should be dismissed right now.

The one consolation for Deion Sanders and his son, though, is that many top quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Warren Moon went undrafted. Tom Brady went late in the process only to become the greatest quarterback of all time. Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in his draft, will get a league-leading contract as the 49ers' starter this year. All hope is not lost for Shedeur Sanders but his entry into the NFL is proving much rougher than initially expected.

