Why is the Super Bowl always on Sunday? Explaining reason behind NFL's schedule for the big game

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, the NFL's postseason finale. Sunday's big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Since this is also the 59th time that the Super Bowl will be held on a Sunday, fans have been curious to learn the reason behind the standard scheduling of the big game.

Why does the NFL always host the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

To put it simply, the NFL prioritizes maximizing TV viewership for the Super Bowl. Since Sunday nights consistently attract the largest audience, it leads to higher ratings and brings in more revenue for the league.

Since Sunday is also a holiday for most, the big game has a wider reach. From a business standpoint, it's the best time to host a football game for the season finale.

How to watch Super Bowl 59? TV schedule and live stream details for the Chiefs vs. Eagles clash

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for his team at Super Bowl 59 - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash will be broadcast live on Fox, where Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Here are the key details for Super Bowl 59:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 15-2 record and clinched the top seed in the AFC. With the No. 1 seed, Kansas City earned a bye in the wild-card round.

The Chiefs took down the Houston Texans in the divisional playoff round and then beat the Buffalos Bills in the AFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record. They beat the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round and took down the LA Rams in the divisional round. Philly then beat the Washington Commanders to book a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are on a quest for an iconic three-peat of Super Bowls and the Eagles are the only team that stands between Kansas City and NFL history.

