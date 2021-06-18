Why more teams need to worry about the Los Angeles Rams' offense this season

The Los Angeles Rams are renowned for their win-now mentality. That said, they shipped Jared Goff, who brought them to the Super Bowl, for a quarterback who's yet to win a playoff game.

However, the Los Angeles Rams' offense is expected to rise and shine in 2021, more than in any other year of the Sean McVay era. Here's why.

Why the Los Angeles Rams are set to take the league by storm

Matthew Stafford

Although he's yet to win a playoff game, Matthew Stafford has shown that he has the ability to perform admirably in a pass-first format. This is different from Jared Goff, who struggled to perform when the Los Angeles Rams were not running the football well.

In the past, Jared Goff needed clear-cut open receivers on the first read in order to avoid throwing an interception. Play-action has been his biggest crutch. He's shown this time after time in games with the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay: My Rams happiness is not a shot at Jared Goff https://t.co/5ltYVhFl26 pic.twitter.com/LSN1IDMU5e — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2021

When the running game was clicking in 2018 (third overall in rushing yards per game), Jared Goff threw 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. When the running game was sluggish in 2019 (26th in rushing yards per game), Jared Goff threw 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford has at least twice as many touchdowns as interceptions in most seasons of his career. Stafford registered these numbers in a Detroit Lions team famously unreliable in their rushing game year after year.

Most recently, Matthew Stafford threw for 26 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 2020, in what was a pretty average season for the QB. If he is able to replicate those numbers in 2021, the Los Angeles Rams will have added six touchdowns and taken away three interceptions from what Jared Goff did in 2020.

Sean McVay

Sean McVay has been the mastermind behind the Los Angeles Rams' rise out of the depths of mediocrity, primarily because of his exceptional offensive schemes. McVay was part of Kirk Cousins' offensive success with the Washington Redskins as their offensive coordinator. He parlayed that into the job with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

Before Sean McVay's arrival, the Los Angeles Rams' offense was ranked dead last in 2016. Jared Goff was 0-7 as a starter. After McVay's arrival in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams jumped to 10th overall in offense. Put simply, good offenses and Sean McVay go hand in hand.

Sean McVay

With Sean McVay's brilliance and Matthew Stafford having a point to prove, the Los Angeles Rams could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

