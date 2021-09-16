Why is Tom Brady in awe of the new generation of QBs taking over the NFL?

Tom Brady, who is now 44, moved to a brand-new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and took them to the Super Bowl in 2021, securing his seventh championship ring. Brady will eventually retire from the game of football, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

Brady is as ageless as his astute opinions about the game. If nothing else, Brady can see the writing on the wall. He recently spoke about the new era of quarterbacks entering the league. On that note, here's a look at why Beady is in awe of the new generation of QBs:

Will Tom Brady retire in the next few years?

Brady knows that his time is eventually coming. However, he is mostly catty in his responses about when he'll retire. When asked if he would play till 50, Brady responded:

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

The response came a bit before Brady and his long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski had a conversation about the former playing till 50.

Brady knows that his time is coming, whether or not he wants it to come or not. Being 44 in a league that seems to be getting younger and younger, there will be a day when Brady will no longer be able to stop the fierce defensive players looking to stop his TD drives.

He has recently commented on the state of young QBs in the league. He knows all of his former foes have come and gone. The likes of Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, and Philip Rivers have all embraced retirement, while Brady continues seeking to be the greatest athlete of all time.

Brady's former division, the AFC East, has the youngest quarterbacks starting in the entire league. Josh Allen is the oldest of the starters, at 25. He is followed by Tua Tagovailoa, 23, while both rookies, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, are 22.

The reality is that Tom Brady knows what these quarterbacks are capable of doing. They can throw faster, run more, and generally have more energy at the end of the day than Brady.

There really haven't been this many younger QBs playing in the league in recent years. There is now a plethora of rookies and 2nd-year starters taking over the game, ushering in a new era of quarterback play.

Also Read

One thing is for sure: Tom Brady doesn't seem to be slowing down, at least not this season. Brady and the Bucs opened their season against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. The game went back and forth before Brady marched his team down the field to secure the win on a final second field goal.

The Bucs are currently 1-0, and for at least this season, Brady will try and retain his legendary status with another run at the Super Bowl next year.

Edited by Bhargav