Why Vikings' UDFA Gabriel Murphy could be a breakout candidate in 2024 NFL season

Former UCLA linebacker Gabriel Murphy went undrafted but could be a good fit with the Minnesota Vikings. Nobody hit a bigger homerun on the undrafted free-agent market last year than the Vikings. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. came out of Cincinnati and landed with defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Minnesota and ended up playing at a fringe Pro Bowl level.

This time around, they brought in a player who had some similar concerns based on length. Gabriel Murphy's 30.5-inch arms place him in the sixth percentile, although the rest of his measurables and athletic testing all basically were in the upper third for the position.

Now, that does create some issues when he’s in those close combats against offensive tackles in both facets. As such, you didn’t really see him be asked to stack-and-shed on the edge in the run game, as he was more so allowed to “make plays.”

However, there are flashes of him even lining up at three-technique and anchoring against down-block, plus he just has a knack for swiping away the hands of offensive linemen and disrupting the backfield. What you really bring him in for, however, is because he can probably contribute early on already as a pass-rusher.

Gabriel Murphy effectively sets up cross-chops and beats guys laterally with almost “euro-step”-like footwork. Murphy shows a great feel for the weight distribution of blockers and has the versatility to move along the front, creating issues on the interior with his quickness.

Playing along a loaded D-line at UCLA last season certainly helped, but he racked up 62 QB pressures across 355 pass-rush snaps last season. With that in mind, Murphy could certainly be someone to watch out for in 2024.

How Gabriel Murphy will fit with the Vikings

Looking at Minnesota’s EDGE situation, they basically swapped out long-time veteran Danielle Hunter for a younger version in Jonathan Greenard coming off a career year at the end of his rookie deal in Houston.

While many suspected they would have to trade both their first-round picks for a top-five QB, they were able to move up to 17th overall to pair quarterback J.J. McCarthy with what many regarded as EDGE1 in Alabama’s Dallas Turner. They also signed former Dolphin Andrew Van Ginkel to a back-loaded two-year, 20-million-dollar contract, in part due to DC Brian Flores’ familiarity with him.

However, while Jihad Ward is currently listed as an outside linebacker, at 290 pounds you’re not really going to ask him to drop into coverage. This is something they do a lot in a system that either brings six or only three, being very extreme-oriented.

Other than that, it’s down to Pat Jones, who just played a career-high in snaps but more out of necessity and he didn’t grade out particularly well, and a developmental guy in Andre Carter. Carter was picked up as a UDFA from Army last year and primarily was used on special teams.

Considering who can give you the most production on passing downs right now, Gabriel Murphy at the very least comes in fifth in that pecking order. So I think he could be used as a spinner over the center and be valued due to his sudden hands to quickly win those one-on-ones Flores generates.