Why is Will Johnson not working out at the 2025 NFL Combine? Reason behind Michigan’s star CB’s absence

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson chose to forego the workout segment of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per ESPN's Jordan Reid on Wednesday. Johnson, the No. 6 overall prospect on Bleacher Report's 2025 big board, will instead direct his preparation work toward Michigan's Pro Day on March 21.

Ad

The 6-foot-2 defensive back's junior season was derailed by a series of health problems. Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in Michigan's 27-24 win over USC in September. He went on to develop turf toe, which kept him out for the Wolverines' last six games of the season.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In spite of playing in only six games, Johnson showed his playmaking skills by registering two interceptions returned for scores.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He is currently slated as a top-10 pick, with Sports Illustrated's most recent mock draft having him go to the New Orleans Saints at ninth overall. Johnson seemingly stands to lose little and gain much by going through drills while nursing injuries.

NFL analyst questions Will Johnson's 2024 performance ahead of crucial pro day

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah questioned Will Johnson's last college season during a media conference call on Wednesday.

Ad

"Will Johnson is an interesting one, because there was so much hype on him coming into the season, and he was this big, athletic, rangy corner," Jeremiah said. "He's got ball production, but I did not think he played his best this year."

Jeremiah explicitly addressed Johnson's dedication against the run game, saying:

"I thought there were times where he wasn't super interested against the run, and he got trucked a couple times against the run. I just wanted to see a little more physicality there. And then some guys got on top of him."

Ad

Even with these criticisms, Jeremiah still has Johnson listed No. 11 overall prospect on his draft board. That is the third-highest cornerback behind Colorado's Travis Hunter (No. 2) and Texas' Jahdae Barron (No. 9).

B/R NFL scout Cory Giddings is still a fan of Johnson's NFL potential, likening him to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

"Will Johnson projects as one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft, with the potential to be an impact player early in his NFL career," Giddings wrote. "His combination of size, length, physicality and versatility in coverage make him a valuable asset for any defensive scheme."

For Johnson, the Michigan Pro Day now becomes his best chance to answer questions regarding his health and performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL insider drops major revelation as Tom Brady hosts Matthew Stafford at his home as Rams QB looks for new team