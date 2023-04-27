Will the 2023 NFL Draft be available on Hulu? All you need to know about streaming details

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday night live from Union Station Kansas City, the home of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. And, while everyone is getting their last guesses of whom they believe will be the first quarterback drafted, it's also time to get the viewing parties ready.

It will be available through cable and streaming services on television and mobile versions. For cable customers, the coverage will be available on ESPN/ABC and NFL Network. For fans who are looking to stream on Hulu, it is available in some subscription packages.

The 2023 NFL Draft will broadcast live on Hulu + Live TV subscriptions. So, it won't be on the basic Hulu package. Those who have the bundled Hulu package with ESPN+ will be able to watch the draft live through that streaming platform as well.

The Hulu+ Live TV subscription is $69.99 and is one of the more affordable options for fans who are looking to pay for a service without cable. There will be three nights of the NFL Draft, Thursday through Saturday, as well as other football coverage throughout the season, including Monday Night Football, all available on Hulu + Live.

Alternate ways to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

When the clock starts ticking on 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night, some of the brightest stars in college football will hear their names called as they take the next step in their careers into the National Football League. For those without cable and Hulu + Live, there are other options.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be available on FuboTV and DirecTV, both of which offer free trials. DirecTV also gives discounted options for the first few months after subscribing to the program. So, for NFL fans who are just interested in a trial to watch the coverage, this may be the route that these fans want to take.

Sling TV and YouTubeTV will also broadcast the draft live for all three days and will give fans the option to watch their favorite teams draft strategies for this season.

Whether it's Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud that hears their name called first, NFL fans won't have any excuse to miss the first big event of the 2023 NFL season with all of the viewing options that are made possible.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

