How can I watch the NFL Draft without cable? All you need to know about streaming

The 2023 NFL draft will officially kick off on Thursday night, live from the home of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

While the broadcast will be live on ESPN and NFL Network, there are still a few options to watch the game live even if you don't have cable.

Fans who have the ESPN app can watch the NFL draft live from a smart TV or computer, as well as on any mobile device such as their phone or tablet. Logging into ESPN.com will also give NFL fans the chance to watch live draft coverage.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream both offer ESPN coverage and have free trials available to new users. Fans can also stream coverage on NFL+.

SlingTV customers will also be able to stream the 2023 NFL draft live on their services as well. ABC, ESPN and NFL Network are all channels available on their live TV channel guide. For those who aren't customers, there isn't a free trial for SlingTV, but it's one of the more affordable streaming services on the market and will provide access to a wide range of television options in the future.

Hulu with Live TV is also another option to watch the draft live while streaming. It is an additional cost compared to the basic version of the streaming app.

The Reddit app will also feature a live stream of the draft throughout their site. All of the options mentioned above are available through iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV and Chromecast.

What time does the 2023 NFL Draft begin?

The 2023 NFL draft will kick off on Thursday, April 27, 2023 through Saturday, April 29, 2023. Round one of the draft will kick off on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST and will continue throughout the night until the Kansas City Chiefs have selected.

Rounds two and three of the draft will take place on Friday evening, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST. The fourth through seventh rounds of the draft will then kick off on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The first round typically takes longer as each NFL team has ten minutes to make their selection, submit it to the league and inform the player of the good news. Throughout the rest of the draft, each team will only have five minutes on the clock to make their decision.

