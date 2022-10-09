Will “Aaron Rodgers” upstage Aaron Rodgers in London? QB’s doppelganger makes debut at Giants vs Packers 

Are there two Aaron Rodgers?

It all started last December when NBC Sunday Night Football cameras panned across Lambeau Field. Among the crowd was a man who looked just like the Green Bay Packers' star quarterback with brown hair dropping to his shoulders, a beard, a Packers jersey and a hat. Clearly, it wasn't the Packers quarterback, but the resemblance was uncanny.

Fans later learned that Rodgers' doppelganger was a man named Frank, a software engineer from Munich, Germany. Frank (whose last name is being withheld for privacy reasons) bought tickets to the Bears vs Packers game last December as a present to his father, unbeknownst to him that he resembled the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

His sister, recognized it, however, and encouraged him to wear the quarterback's jersey to the game.

On Sunday morning, as the Green Bay Packers made their first trip across the pond to take on the New York Giants, there was a familiar face in attendance. Frank made the trip from Munich to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the Packers in action.

The NFL's official Instagram page posted a video of Frank on the sidelines dressed in an Aaron Rodgers jersey and hat with his familiar scruffy getup.

Upon arriving in London to watch his Packers, Frank was already being recognized by fans and taking photos.

He has yet to meet the Packers quarterback but was hopeful that he would be able to do that on Sunday and perhaps even get his jersey signed.

Frank also said that at Lambeau Field last year and in London, his resemblance for the quarterback got him free beer from fans.

Aaron Rodgers calls first trip to London a 'special moment'

Every season, teams throughout the NFL take their turn at playing in the league's London series.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers became the last of the 32 NFL teams to make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the days leading up to Aaron Rodgers' London debut, he said that he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of international fans:

"We're excited to be here. And this is not just a normal road trip even though the coaches speak is always, 'Hey, we're here to win a game, yada yada yada.' This is definitely more special. … This is one of those games I think at the end of your career when you think back on, it's going to be a special moment to be able to play in front of the fans here."

And one of those international fans will be his very own doppelganger, Frank.

