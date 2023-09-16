Will Brandin Cooks play in Week 2? Exploring Cowboys WR's status vs. Jets

It was a wise move by the Dallas Cowboys to sign Brandin Cooks during the recent offseason to their wide receiver group. The Cowboys are Cooks' fifth team in the NFL since his selection in 2014, but during his career, the quick wide receiver has accumulated over 8,500 yards and 45 scores.

Cooks, unluckily, had a forgettable season with the Houston Texans last year. For a total of 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns, he only managed 57 receptions on 93 targets.

There were great expectations for the 29-year-old this season, despite suffering perhaps the most difficult season of his professional life.

Cooks' debut with the Cowboys hasn't exactly been spectacular, either. And the former Oregon standout is currently recovering from an MCL injury, making it uncertain whether he will play in his team's second regular-season game against the New York Jets. What recent news is there about Cooks?

Will Brandin Cooks play in Week 2?

Brandin Cooks, unfortunately, is struggling with a knee problem ahead of Week 2. Jerry Jones, the owner, claimed that the former first-round pick didn't require additional training in order to play in Week 1.

Now, the former New Orleans Saints star hasn't worked out this week. In a sense, the player is making a game-time decision.

This season, the Cowboys are expected to win the Super Bowl. To accomplish this, they will need all of their top players to be at 100%. Cook is therefore unlikely to participate this week.

Who is Brandin Cooks' backup?

In the event that Brandin Cooks is unable to take the field on Sunday against the New York Jets, Jalen Tolbert would presumably be next in line.

In the event that the squad's pass protection holds up continually, Tolbert might find himself on the other side of big plays as he is expected to partner with Dak Prescott, a quarterback who isn't hesitant to flash his arm and throw into small windows deep.

Even though the depth at other positions has already been put to the test, it's great to have a player like Tolbert start at the high-potential fourth-choice wide receiver position. Stay tuned for more updates and the latest information.