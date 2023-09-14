Brandin Cooks injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

Brandin Cooks debuted for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season after joining the team during the offseason. He was a crucial signing for the Cowboys as they needed to add depth to their wide receivers this year. Unfortunately, their new weapon is already dealing with an injury.

It was initially reported that Cooks finished the Week 1 game with a knee injury. That was later confirmed to be an MCL sprain. While he seems to have avoided a disastrous outcome, any type of knee injury is always concerning, especially for wide receivers.

Brandin Cooks injury update

Brandin Cooks

The Dallas Cowboys, as well as fantasy football managers, can exhale a bit after receiving relatively positive news on Cooks' knee injury. Any time a knee is injured, there's always a risk that it could be season-ending, especially when the ligaments are involved. Luckily, the wide receiver only suffered an MCL sprain rather than any type of devastating tear.

The injury will still put Cooks' status for the Cowboys Week 2 game against the New York Jets in jeopardy, as he can currently be considered questionable to play. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Cooks worked with the rehab group during practice on Wednesday and is progressing on his quest to suit up this week.

What happened to Brandin Cooks?

Cooks injury

During Cooks' first game with the Cowboys, he recorded two receptions on four targets for 22 yards. While he completed the game and was never removed, it has been reported that he injured his knee at some point during their 40-0 blowout of the New York Giants. His MCL sprain could partially explain his lack of production.

While his Week 1 performance was uninspiring, Cooks still makes for an interesting fantasy football target this year. He's expected to serve as their WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb in a high-powered offense that has ranked toward the top of the NFL in the past two years. He provides their offense with a true vertical threat they've been missing.

When will Brandin Cooks return?

Cooks update

While it's unclear at this point how long Cooks' knee injury will keep him out of action, it appears he has a chance to play in Week 2 against the New York Jets. He's officially questionable for the Cowboys after a limited and restricted practice on Wednesday, their first session of the week.

While Cooks is a solid option for fantasy football rosters during the 2023 NFL season, it will be difficult to trust him in Week 2. Even if he's healthy and gets on the field, the Jets have one of the best overall defenses in the entire league, limiting his potential upside.

