Will Carson Wentz play in Week 3 vs. Titans?

The Indianapolis Colts were a playoff team in 2020 with veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers. After his retirement, the Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts felt that a reunion with his former offensive coordinator, now head coach Frank Reich, would revitalize Wentz's career.

But since his arrival in Indianapolis, Wentz's tenure with the Colts has been filled with injuries, just like it was with the Eagles. Wentz missed most of training camp and the entire preseason after undergoing surgery on his foot. Now, on Sunday in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Wentz sprained both ankles, putting his status in jeopardy for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday. #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday.

Will QB Carson Wentz play this Sunday vs. the Titans?

Colts head coach Frank Reich continues to emphasize that a decision won't be made about Carson Wentz's availability until Saturday, possibly even on Sunday. Wentz, who sprained both ankles against the Rams, has had a rocky start with the Colts. The team in 0-2, after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and then the Rams on Sunday.

Wentz had just 247 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception, also being sacked three times against the Rams. In Week 1 against the Seahawks, Wentz threw for 251 passing yards and two touchdowns while also being sacked three times.

The offensive line is going to have to give Wentz more protection when and if he takes the field, to avoid him taking any more hits or having to scramble to complete a play.

With two young quarterbacks and a veteran backup quarterback on the depth chart behind him, the Colts may take an ever-so-popular "two-quarterback" approach this week if Wentz can't make the start. The plan may be to activate Brett Hundley from the practice squad and alternate him with Jacob Eason.

There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday. #Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the #Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources.There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday. #Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the #Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources.



There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday.

Hundley has experience playing in the NFL after becoming Aaron Rodgers' backup. Hundley has taken the majority of first-team reps with the Colts offense this week, with Eason seeing time running the offense as well.

Eason, on the other hand, saw his first NFL action last week when Wentz was sidelined. Hundley is also a mobile quarterback who could help the offensive line, who although was considered one of the best in the league has had its struggles to start the season.

