Will Colin Kaepernick feature in Madden 23?

Madden 23 launched and apparently didn't include free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its free agent pool. Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 was added as a free agent quarterback to the video game in 2020.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wasn't in the 2018 or 2019 version of the game. But when an update was made to Madden 20, he was added to the free agent pool.
At the time, Madden gave him an 81 rating, which placed him in the top 15 quarterbacks in the NFL and led to some controversy. Kaepernick hadn't played in the league since 2016, but was ranked higher than rookie quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.
In terms of free agent quarterbacks currently available to play in the game, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is available and has a 67 rating.
Madden 23 might add him to the free agent pool in an update, as they have done before. However, fans will have to wait and see if that happens again.
Would the Cleveland Browns consider signing Colin Kaepernick?
The NFL's appeal against Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension has everything currently up in the air. Whether he will be suspended for six games or for the entire 2022 NFL season weighs heavily on the Cleveland Browns' decision-making.
In the meantime, that hasn't stopped analysts and fans alike from wondering if the Browns will make a move for another quarterback. In the event of a year-long ban for Watson, Jacoby Brissett would be the team's first choice as a possible starter. The depth chart beyond him of Josh Rosen and Joshua Dobbs has many fans concerned. Rosen has started just three games since 2018 and Dobbs has just 17 passing attempts in his career.
Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, but he did once lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. He was also ranked as one of the best quarterbacks in the league at the time.
The former 49ers quarterback has been staying in shape and even recently worked out with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The Las Vegas Raiders did bring Kaepernick in for a workout this offseason, but he was not offered a contract.
It will be interesting to see if the door has finally closed on Colin Kaepernick, or if he will manage to make a return to the NFL.