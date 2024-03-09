Will Derrick Henry go to the Cowboys? Exploring pros and cons of potential free agency move

Where Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is going to play next is one of the biggest unanswered questions ahead of the NFL's free agency in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys are among the clubs that have consistently expressed interest in the top running back. Undoubtedly, the star RB is being linked to almost every competitive team with a shortage at running back.

According to some accounts, Henry has been working out in Dallas and recently bought a house there. This doesn't necessarily mean that he will play for Dallas next season, but it is obvious that he enjoys his time in Texas. It's known he stays and trains in Dallas during almost all offseasons.

Should Derrick Henry sign with the Dallas Cowboys?

Derrick Henry is entering free agency for the first time in his storied eight-year NFL career. Despite being 30, there should still be plenty of interest in signing him before the 2024 campaign begins.

There are a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans who are begging for a new running back after Tony Pollard had a difficult season. This comes after Ezekiel Elliott was let go by the team last year. The Cowboys' backfield problems from the 2023 campaign might be resolved if they acquire Henry.

Henry's age, which defies the Cowboys' perception of an elderly running back, is now the only likely drawback to the deal. Although some could argue that Henry's output is decreasing due to his age, this is not particularly the case. In 2023, he ran for 1,168 yards and 12 touchdowns. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his final game of the season, he rushed for more than 100 yards.

Henry has made it apparent that he would love to play for a team that can provide him a chance to play in the Super Bowl by expressing his ambition to win a championship before retiring. The Cowboys appear to be building a competitive team even though they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers.

While Henry's average rushing yards per game decreased dramatically from the 2022 campaign, it still seems possible to get him for a single year.

A lot of curiosity and enthusiasm is being generated about Henry's future despite all the conjecture. It will be interesting to watch where he ends up and how his career develops as he considers his options in free agency.