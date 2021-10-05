Will Fuller injury: How long will the Miami Dolphins wide receiver be out?

The Miami Dolphins signed Will Fuller in the offseason to become their number one wide receiver. They still have DeVante Parker on the roster and spent the sixth overall pick on Jaylen Waddle. The trio were supposed to help take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the next level.

Unfortunately, those plans aren't taking shape due to injuries. Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in Week 2, and Will Fuller suffered a hand injury in Week 4. Fuller has a history of injuries throughout his six-year career.

The Dolphins are hoping Fuller returns sooner rather than later. But just how much time will their prized free agent miss?

How long is Will Fuller going to be out?

Will Fuller is week-to-week, according to NFL insider Ian Rappaport. Fuller has a broken finger, which can take up to a few weeks to heal. The Dolphins have depth at wide receiver while Fuller is on the shelf.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Dolphins WR Will Fuller broke a finger in Sunday’s loss and is expected to be week-to-week, sources say. More bad news after a rough day. From NFL Now: #Dolphins WR Will Fuller broke a finger in Sunday’s loss and is expected to be week-to-week, sources say. More bad news after a rough day.

Waddle and Parker will see an increase in snaps that will only benefit Waddle's development. Behind them, they have players who have experience playing for the Dolphins. Albert Wilson and Preston Williams aren't flashy names but are solid role players.

Injuries have been the story of Fuller's career since entering the league in 2016. When he was with the Houston Texans, he always showed talent and untapped potential. In 11 games as the top option in 2020, he lived up to the production expected of a number one wide receiver.

Will Fuller missed the Dolphins' first game of 2021 with a suspension that carried over from last year. After missing Week 1, Fuller missed Week 2 due to personal reasons that were left private. Fuller has only played with Jacoby Brissett thus far and has just four catches for 26 yards.

Looking ahead at the Dolphins schedule without Fuller

In Week 5, the Dolphins will be up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Buccaneers' pass defense has been snakebitten by injury and gives up the most passing yards in the NFL. Their next two games come against teams below .500 in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Will Fuller had a 132.5 passer rating when targeted in 20203rd best among all WRs Will Fuller had a 132.5 passer rating when targeted in 20203rd best among all WRs https://t.co/wMVjd4GxEq

There's never a good time to suffer an injury in the NFL. But if there had to be a time the Dolphins could survive without Will Fuller, it's the next three games.

The Dolphins could remove Tagovailoa from the injured reserve list after Week 5. Whenever Fuller and Tagovailoa are healthy, it'll be the first time the Dolphins can see if their investments are worth keeping long-term.

