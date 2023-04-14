According to Fox 13 News in Tampa Bay, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is calling it a career after 11 years. The former Oklahoma Sooner spent nine seasons in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-2018).

He then spent one season with the Carolina Panthers (2019). Next came a practice squad stint in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys. Finally, he spent his injury-shortened 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCoy's NFL career was good. The question is if it was great enough to earn him a Hall of Fame bid in six years. Let's take a look at his numbers.

Gerald McCoy: Fantastic career numbers

McCoy was the definition of consistency, especially during his nine years in Tampa Bay. He started every single one of his 123 career games in Tampa Bay and 139 out of a total 140 games during his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, McCoy recorded at least five sacks in 8 of 11 career years. His 54.5 sacks ranks fourth in Bucs history. He also ranks first in franchise history with 140 QB hits. Additionally, he sits at third in Bucs history with 79 tackles for loss. For an interior defender, those numbers are exceptional.

The former All-American has more career sacks (59.5) than Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and Richard Seymour. His 86 career tackles for loss rank better than Hall of Famers Junior Seau and Zach Thomas. McCoy was truly one of the most productive defensive players of this era. He was a true highlight reel.

Gerald McCoy: Big-time award winner

After looking at the numbers, we know McCoy was a fantastic player. But his stack of awards proves that even more. No. 93 earned six consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2012 to 2017. That's more than Hall of Fame defensive linemen Richard Dent and Willie Davis. He also earned three All-Pro nominations in four years (2013-2014, 2016).

Despite never winning a Super Bowl, McCoy almost always held up his end of the bargain while at his best. There will never be another Gerald McCoy, especially in Tampa Bay.

He was a franchise cornerstone for nearly a decade. His numbers prove that, as does his case of awards. If the Oklahoma native had a Super Bowl ring to his name, he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Regardless, the fact of the matter is that Gerald McCoy had a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Everything that he accomplished during his career proves that.

