Pete Carroll is having fun ahead of draft day, and NFL fans are scrambling to piece it together on Thursday. The Silver and Black have gone all in this offseason, naming Geno Smith their QB1 and hiring Carroll to steer the ship.

But now, all eyes are on the NFL draft as Vegas looks to plug major holes on both sides of the ball. The Raiders’ new coach tweeted:

“Draft clues on the way!! #RaiderNation"

That’s all it took to send Raider Nation into full-blown detective mode.

One fan fired off, “(Ohio State quarterback) Will Howard at 6????”

Another confidently declared, “(Texas offensive tackle) Kelvin Banks confirmed.”

"This guy gets it … engage the fan base," one more said.

One X user wrote, "Draft (Colorado quarterback) Shedeur (Sanders)ffor Raider Nation's future please."

"So there was a leak and and we’re indeed taking Banks," commented another.

One user said, "It's (Boise State running back Ashton) jeanty or bust, prove to us this isn't the same old raiders."

Whether it's smoke or fire, the No. 6 pick just got way more interesting. Expectations are sky-high, and Carroll’s cryptic tease just upped the ante. Stay tuned as draft night gets underway in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Pete Carroll's Raiders draft picks list

Raiders are holding nine draft picks heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The No. 6 pick is their best bet at landing a franchise star, as Vegas is locked and loaded to start a new chapter under Carroll’s gritty, ground-and-pound play style.

The Raiders’ full slate includes picks in every round, plus a couple of extra sixth-rounders thanks to compensatory additions. They originally had Pick No. 92 from the Davante Adams trade to the Jets, but flipped that to the Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith.

However, this roster still has glaring holes. The expansive receiver room lacks firepower, making it one of the top priorities in the draft. Then there’s the elephant in the room — no true RB1. Ashton Jeanty has been floated as a perfect fit.

And let’s not forget the offensive line. If you want to run, you'd better block. The Raiders must keep stacking talent in the trenches to bring Pete Carroll’s vision to life.

