Will Jalen Hurts become the Philadelphia Eagles' greatest quarterback of all time?

Jalen Hurts has blossomed into one of the NFL's top players. Could he eventually become the greatest quarterback in Philadelphia Eagles' history?

Hurts has only played three seasons thus far, meaning he has a lot to accomplish before he can be considered Philly's G.O.A.T. QB. But it could indeed happen at some point down the road.

After playing for both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners, Hurts was selected by the Eagles in the second round (53rd overall pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft. That draft also generated fellow franchise quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers).

Hurts began his career as a backup, but wound up emerging as the starter, taking Carson Wentz' job.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3AI8wKM Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson says the team didn't intend to 'undermine' Carson Wentz when they selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft. Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson says the team didn't intend to 'undermine' Carson Wentz when they selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft. 😬 thesco.re/3AI8wKM https://t.co/OGr9gSTHlA

In 2022, Hurts put together his best season as a pro, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished as the NFL MVP runner-up and led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where they were defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

Who are the greatest quarterbacks in Philadelphia Eagles' history?

Donovan McNabb played with the Eagles from 1999-2009.

When it comes to the Eagles' greatest quarterback of all time, Donovan McNabb is definitely "The Man." The Chicago native was selected by Philadelphia with the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft after the Cleveland Browns took Tim Couch No. 1.

McNabb was booed on draft day due to Eagles fans wanting Texas running back Ricky Williams—who was later selected by the New Orleans Saints fifth overall—instead. Those same fans ended up forgetting about Williams, though, as McNabb emerged as a star for several years in Philadelphia.

McNabb played 11 seasons with the Eagles, making six Pro Bowls and leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance, although they lost to the New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXIX). He is currently the franchise's career leader in completions (2,801), passing yards (32,873) and touchdown passes (216).

Other notable Eagles quarterbacks include guys like Randall Cunningham, Ron Jaworski, Norm Van Brocklin and Nick Foles, who surprisingly beat Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2018 – Nick Foles (MVP) and the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII despite Brady’s 505 yards (a Super Bowl record).



The most famous play of the game is Foles’ touchdown reception on the “Philly Special” play. On this date in 2018 – Nick Foles (MVP) and the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII despite Brady’s 505 yards (a Super Bowl record). The most famous play of the game is Foles’ touchdown reception on the “Philly Special” play. https://t.co/I4CzkzP4WF

Jalen Hurts could one day be known as the franchise's greatest signal-caller of all time. But for that to happen, he'll have to stick around in Philadelphia for a long time.

