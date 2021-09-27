Will Jalen Hurts play against the Dallas Cowboys tonight?

Jalen Hurts comfortably settled into his role for the Philadelphia Eagles in the early stages of the NFL season. Now Hurts has the opportunity to play on the big stage under the lights of Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles are 1-1, and Hurts has played some solid football so far. Tonight offers Hurts his first real shot at showing the NFL how talented he is.

Is Jalen Hurts playing tonight?

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Hurts will lead the Eagles into the cavernous AT&T Stadium. It is the biggest game of Hurts' fledgling NFL career. Of course, Hurts is no stranger to big games. Having played at Alabama and Oklahoma State, the young quarterback knows how to hold his own when the pressure is on.

The Eagles quarterback started stunningly in Week 1 as Philadelphia dismantled the Atlanta Falcons before narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, despite playing a lot of good football.

Hurts and the Eagles are underdogs, although it won't faze the quarterback. Former head coach Doug Pederson often waxed lyrical about Hurts' calm demeanor.

Plenty of Philly sports fans doubted Hurts before the season. They questioned his ability to lead players and play well. However, the former Boomer Sooner is winning over his teammates, although it's still a little early to give him the stamp of approval.

"He's the leader, When things go wrong, he's the guy that's picking everybody up. When things are right, he's the one telling us, 'Keep pushing.'"

Hurts winning over his teammates bodes well, and it should help him and the Eagles when they take on the Cowboys. The Cowboys staff and players have said how critical it is to contain Hurts and not let him make plays.

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons went one step further and stated that he is coming for Hurts.

“Every quarterback (we face this season) is on the hit list, I want all of them. (Jalen) Hurts is on the hit list now, too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be like The Terminator out there.”

Hurts will walk into a hostile atmosphere when the Eagles stroll into Dallas. The rivalry is enormous, and it means a lot to both sets of supporters.

His teammates believe in him, and so do his fans. Hurts is no stranger to difficult moments and atmospheres. Tonight, he makes his primetime debut in a most iconic NFL showdown.

