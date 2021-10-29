Will Jarvis Landry play in Week 8 against the Steelers? Latest update on Browns WR 

Jarvis Landry has been as reliable as any wide receiver in the NFL since his rookie year in 2014. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has five Pro Bowl appearances under his belt and is Baker Mayfield's most consistent weapon. Unfortunately for the Browns, Landry missed weeks three through six with a partially torn MCL.

Landry returned in Week 7 but suffered a new injury in his left leg stemming from his MCL injury. The Browns will face their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. With the struggles of Odell Beckham Jr. well-publicized, the Browns desperately need Landry on the field.

Jarvis Landry will play against the Steelers this weekend

Jarvis Landry told reporters on Thursday that he'll play against the Steelers despite the injury. Landry didn't participate in practice on Wednesday but practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter WR Jarvis Landry says despite his knee issues he’ll be playing Sunday vs. Steelers #Browns WR Jarvis Landry says despite his knee issues he’ll be playing Sunday vs. Steelers #Browns

With his knee not being 100 percent, we'll have to see how much of an impact Jarvis Landry will make. Against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, Landry put up a modest stat line of five catches for 37 yards. But it was the intangible leadership and emotion he brought that served the Browns well in their victory.

Landry is one of the locker room leaders, and he knows how important a win over the Steelers is. He told the media:

"Damn sure. Yeah. Hell, yeah. We still have everything right here in front of us. Big division game this week that is important for us. Obviously, our division is playing really well. So this is a must win, it feels like."

Jarvis Landry's return puts the Browns at full strength for the first time this season

Landry being in the lineup is noteworthy because the Browns have had bad injury luck all season. Beckham missed the first two weeks of the season while Landry played. Nick Chubb missed weeks five and six, and Mayfield missed Week 6.

Mayfield has played through a torn labrum in his left shoulder since suffering the injury in Week 2. According to Landry, Mayfield is doing everything possible to be ready against the Steelers.

Camryn Justice @camijustice



Said he's "handling it the right way, like a pro." #Browns Jarvis Landry said Baker Mayfield has been doing "everything possible" to get back on the field.Said he's "handling it the right way, like a pro." #Browns Jarvis Landry said Baker Mayfield has been doing "everything possible" to get back on the field. Said he's "handling it the right way, like a pro."

The Browns are in the running for the AFC North division title. But this weekend will be the first divisional game they've played this season. Having six of their final nine games being against AFC North foes is a tough slate. But if the Browns and Landry can stay healthy, they have the talent to overcome their schedule.

