Will Jayden Daniels play this week? Latest injury update on Commanders QB ahead of Raiders clash

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 20, 2025 21:10 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty
Will Jayden Daniels play this week? Latest injury update on Commanders QB ahead of Raiders clash

Jayden Daniels has been one of the most durable quarterbacks in the league since his debut in 2024. The Washington Commanders' dual-threat QB has dealt with numerous knocks, but has somehow remained the team's undisputed starter since Day 1.

Following yet another knock in his side's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, let's examine Daniels' availability for this week's fixture against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will Jayden Daniels play this week?

No, Jayden Daniels is not playing in this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, the former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota will start against the Raiders on Sunday.

According to AP News, Dan Quinn made the announcement on Friday. The Commanders' head coach said:

"He was just not all the way there yet. ... We were going to be very diligent on his return to play and make sure we did not miss any steps."
Quinn continued,

"So we are going to be smart, not just fast. The player wants to do everything all the time. That is who he is as a competitor, which I love."

The report notes that Daniels was unable to participate fully in three consecutive practice sessions. Mariota will step in for Daniels, and this will be his first start since the 2022 campaign while he was still with the Atlanta Falcons.

This development marks the end of a 19-game streak of consecutive appearances in the NFL for Jayden Daniels. Daniels will now watch on as Mariota attempts to steady the ship until he's declared fit to return.

How did Jayden Daniels perform in Week 2?

Jayden Daniels put up a stat line of 200 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his side's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Daniels added seven carries and 17 rushing yards for good measure.

He suffered a knee sprain in the Week 2 loss, and it greatly affected his ability to add rushing yards in the showdown. The Commanders struggled to get going against an impressive Green Bay Packers team in the crunch matchup. The loss dropped the Commanders to a 1-1 record to start the campaign.

