Will Justin Fields play today? Jets QB's status revealed for Week 5 clash vs Cowboys

Justin Fields is the starting quarterback for Aaron Glenn's New York Jets. Fields joined the Jets during the offseason on a two-year deal, and he'll be integral to the side ending their long-term playoff drought.The Jets remain winless to start the 2025 campaign. They'll look to end that unwanted streak in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1). With that in mind, let's examine Fields' availability for the showdown with America's side.Will Justin Fields play today?Yes, Justin Fields will play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The dual-threat quarterback is not dealing with any significant injury issues in the lead-up to the game.Fields missed the Jets' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sep. 21 due to a concussion. However, he made an immediate return for the team's next game against the Miami Dolphins.While Fields is all set to feature in Sunday's game, the same can't be said about his teammates, cornerback Michael Carter II and running back Kene Nwangwu. Carter II is dealing with a concussion, while Nwangwu has a hamstring injury. Both players are listed as out on the team's official website.Furthermore, linebacker Jermaine Johnson II is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury. Other players listed on the report are Mason Taylor, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and John Simpson.How has Justin Fields performed this season?Justin Fields has performed admirably to start his New York Jets career. The dual-threat QB has been error-free in the air while keeping up his typical high standards on the ground.Fields has posted a stat line of 471 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 24 carries, 178 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. His rushing ability has opened up the team's offense and has been a standout feature in Aaron Glenn's offensive game plan.Fields is looking to bounce back from a less-than-ideal 2024 season that saw him spend the bulk of the season on the Pittsburgh Steelers bench behind Russell Wilson. He'll look to help his side to their first win of the season against the Ben Schottenheimer-coached Dallas Cowboys.The Cowboys enter the game fresh off an entertaining tie with the Green Bay Packers. Here's what you need to know about today's showdown:Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1:00 p.m. ETTV channel: FOXVenue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey