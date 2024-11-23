Will Keenan Allen play this week? Latest on Bears WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

Keenan Allen's sudden appearance on the Chicago Bears' injury report on Friday caught fantasy managers off guard. The veteran wide receiver rolled his ankle during practice, prompting the coaching staff to cut his session short.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus addressed the situation while talking to reporters.

"Keenan was added because he rolled his ankle out there, so we pulled him partway through practice. But we don't think it's severe, and we're hopeful for the game," he said.

What's particularly concerning is that Allen showed no signs of injury in Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers. He wasn't listed on the team's injury reports on Wednesday or Thursday either.

Allen himself spoke with media members on Friday, suggesting his mildly stiff ankle wouldn't keep him from Sunday's action. The Bears have officially tagged him as questionable for the Vikings matchup.

Fantasy managers should note this isn't Allen's first injury this season. The former Chargers wideout has already missed two games due to a heel problem.

What happens if Keenan Allen sits out in Week 12?

The Chicago Bears' passing attack has bigger issues beyond Keenan Allen's ankle. They haven't scored a touchdown through the air since Week 6, making any Bears receiver a questionable fantasy start.

If Keenan Allen can't play, Rome Odunze and DJ Moore will step into larger roles. Week 11's target distribution already showed this shift – Odunze led with 10 looks, while Allen had eight and Moore seven against Green Bay.

Allen's recent production hasn't inspired confidence either. He managed just four catches for 41 yards last week. His season totals sit at 282 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

The Bears' offense is juggling other injury concerns too. Running back D'Andre Swift (groin) practiced fully on Friday after limited participation on Thursday. He leads Chicago Bears' ground game with 635 yards and five touchdowns on 155 carries.

Fantasy managers counting on Allen should have backup options ready. His game-time decision status for the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff gives managers time to pivot if needed.

The final call on Allen's availability will come 90 minutes before Sunday's game at Soldier Field. Those seeking alternatives might consider Odunze, whose target share continues to grow in Chicago's offense.

