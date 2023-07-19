There are a good number of Taylor Swift fans in the NFL, from Aaron Rodgers to Carl Nassib. Just do not count Gia Duddy among them.

The girlfriend of Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis recently figured in a recent incident wherein she got on a flight full of Swifties. She said on her TikTok account"

"I would like to start off by saying I like Taylor Swift. I like her. I'm not a Swiftie. Not even a little bit but I do like her I actually met her. She's from my hometown. She used to babysit my best friend. Fun fact. That being said, that plane is probably the closest thing I can envision to hell. Am I being dramatic? Yes, absolutely. There's so many worst cases."

And she criticized the experience, even imploring Swift's fanbase not to hunt her down, whether in person or online:

"That's a really miserable, like 100 plus, girls just screaming Taylor Swift and you're stuck there. Like you couldn't even consent to that. You're just like, yeah, that's horrible. I'm sorry. It had to be said though. Like some woman had to say it because we're all just being grouped into Swifties and I'm sorry, really? Not that sorry, but I'm just not one. Don't murder me Swifties please."

Will Levis’ notorious draft-day slide saw Gia Duddy's rise to social media fame

Will Levis was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the 2023 NFL Draft... for the wrong reasons. But Gia Duddy did find a silver lining out of it.

While highly touted quarterback prospects Bryce Young and CJ Stroud unsurprisingly went first and second overall respectively on Thursday, the former Kentucky Wildcat notoriously had to sit through the entire first round waiting to get his name called, which did not happen until Round 2 the next day. Unbeknownst to him, his girlfriend became a celebrity at that moment, as he revealed to Barstool Sports' The Mid Show:

"The one positive thing that me and my family took away from draft night is just the attention on social media my sisters and girlfriend got, so that was good."

Levis, however, could not help but be a little bit jealous of her newfound fame:

"She just signed a Burger King deal! It's crazy! Yeah, I was like, 'You're paying for lunch.'' Her followers doubled on draft night, and I was like, 'I need a cut of this.' One of [my lowest days was like] her coming-out party."

