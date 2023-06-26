In a recent TikTok video, Gia Duddy, the girlfriend of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, shared a playful moment with her boyfriend as they were dressed up and heading to dinner.

Duddy used a filter that asked, "Does my boyfriend love me?" and added a "POV" caption implying that she made them 30 minutes late for their dinner reservations due to taking too long to get ready. This seemed to have disappointed Levis, and the video received mixed reactions from viewers.

"POV: You're 30 mins late to your dinner res because you can't be ready on time."

"If they don't seat us maybe not."

There were several comments on her TikTok suggesting that the quarterback appeared unhappy, with some remarking that he looked hungry and tired. One comment even drew a comparison between the expression on his face and hers during the NFL Draft.

Comments from Gia Duddy's most recent TikTok post have NFL fans taking Will Levis' side.

Duddy captioned the photo by saying that if they missed their dinner reservation he wouldn't love her. As an answer to the question, she presented in the video's filter.

Whether or not Levis and Gia Duddy actually made their dinner reservation is unknown.

Will Levis and Gia Duddy attend NASCAR race in Nashville

Will Levis have a few more weeks until he reports to his first NFL training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Until then it appears he is making the most of his time and enjoying the Nashville, Tennessee area.

He and his girlfriend Gia Duddy attend the Ally 400 NASCAR race on Sunday evening. The two took in the pre-race festivities from pit road and in a video posted to the Tennessee Titans' Twitter page, the quarterback even made his way to the start/finish line.

In addition to Will Levis, Tennessee Titans seventh-round draft pick, wide receiver Colton Dowell, was also present at the NASCAR race, enjoying the excitement of the event.

During their outing to the NASCAR race, both Levis and Gia Duddy shared moments from the event on their social media pages. Gia Duddy, in particular, referenced the famous Will Ferrell movie "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" in a lighthearted joke about racing, adding a playful touch to their experience.

