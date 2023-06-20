“Will Levis likes you bald?” – Titans QB’s girlfriend Gia Duddy gets clowned by fans on TikTok

Gia Duddy usually scores well among her fans when she uploads new pictures and videos of herself. However, this time, fans on TikTok playfully roasted her.

Duddy, a Penn State University graduate, became a popular figure in the world of the NFL after the selection of Will Levis, her boyfriend, in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans hail her as one of the most stunning NFL WAGs.

However, when the social media influencer uploaded a TikTok video, she started a new trend of "rip out your body hair with me" style videos instead of "get ready with me" style videos. She said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So today we're gonna be waxing my arms. If you're an Italian, You know the drill. God just said y'all are gonna be extra fine, but because I can't make you perfect, you're gonna be f**king hairy."

Gia Duddy then proceeded to wax her arms with waxing strips and ended the video by applying a baby oil-infused sheet to her arms to get rid of excess wax. She ended the video by apologizing for giving "TMI."

When fans saw the video, they found it funny, but they also did not shy away from roasting her. They said:

"So Will Levis likes you bald?"

"bros majestic"

"Girl I swear you gave off Italian vibes from the start."

"Don’t like hair? Go bald."

"Your hair is beautiful! You should do it straight for us too!"

Duddy posts content about new products she tries and gives their reviews to her fans.

Gia Duddy stuns in new swimsuit snaps

Her pictures on social media are known for going viral, but they are reaching more people now that it is summer. Duddy uploaded a series of pictures, and in one of the pictures, she donned a green two-piece bikini.

The collection of photos also features Duddy engaging in various activities such as shopping for ice cream, plants and fresh berries. There are also pictures of Duddy with a couple of adorable dogs, as well as snapshots with friends.

Fans wrote endearing comments for the girlfriend of the Tennessee Titans quarterback. On one occasion, fans compared her to a famous celebrity because of her blond, curly hair.

Hence, Gia Duddy has earned a high number of followers on her social media accounts because of her beautiful pictures.

Poll : 0 votes