While Will Levis is getting accustomed to the NFL, his girlfriend Gia Duddy is gaining followers and attention on TikTok. The recent Penn State graduate has been active on TikTok for a few years but since the NFL Draft, she has gained even more recognition.

In her most recent TikTok video, Gia shows off her outfit for the day. A pair of high-waisted "Mom jeans" in a faded blue jean color. She then had a small, grean floral crop top that had straps that draped over the shoulder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gia's hair was slicked back into a bun as she sang the lyrics to the song that was being voiced over. She was then joined by her dog Zepp who she called a 'paid actor' in the caption of the TikTok video.

TikTok, as with most of her social media content garnered a large audience. Many said that Will Levis was a 'lucky guy' and others just said that the quarterback was 'winning'.

Others on social media complimented her beauty and outfit and other nice comments. It seems that even before Levis steps onto the football field, his girlfriend is already getting more attention.

Comments on TikTok from Gia Duddy's latest post.

Gia Duddy is already enjoying her time with NFL

Will Levis, Gia Duddy and his family may have waited until the second day to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. But, the short time that he has been in the NFL, has been exciting according to his girlfriend.

Late last month, all of the NFL rookies attended the 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, California. It gives rookies and NFL sponsors an opportunity to meet and perhaps partner up on future projects.

Duddy documented the trip on her TikTok page where she welcomed her followers along as she got ready for different events throughout the weekend. Sharing her excitement for the couple's first NFL event since he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round.

Levis' girlfriend shared a post on her Instagram page where she declared her new favorite number. Levis will now wear the number eight instead of the seven he wore throughout college.

The couple met while both were attending Penn State University and she just graduated last month.

Poll : 0 votes