IN PHOTOS: Will Levis and Gia Duddy seen partying with other NFL rookie couples in Beverly Hills

Before he has even played a snap in the NFL, Will Levis is already simulating the high life. And he is not alone.

Over the week, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback and his girlfriend Gia Duddy were seen in attendance at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Beverly Hills, which is described as follows:

NFLPA Rookie Premiere offers partners unparalleled access to more than 40 of the NFL's newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft. The Premiere is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners as it's the first point of contact to connect directly with professional football's most promising and marketable young players – at a single unique event – to build content and relationships for the season and beyond.

At the event, which was organized by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Levis looked laid-back in a white mesh shirt, jeans, and sunglasses when compared to Duddy's black dress:

Will Levis and Gia Duddy - image via Getty

Levis and Duddy were not the only rookie couple present, though. Green Bay Packers counterpart Sean Clifford and his girlfriend, Juliana Alessandroni, were also there:

Green Bay rookie Sean Cifford and girlfriend Juliana Alessandroni - image via Instagram

Clifford's future teammate, wide receiver Jayden Reed, also brought his girlfriend Aneisha Cox, although they were not photographed together:

Aneisha Cox, girlfriend of Green Bay rookie wideout Jayden Reed - image via Instagram

Will Levis alongside other other NFL rookies and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin - image via Getty

What did Will Levis say about Draft day?

Levis' absence from Round 1 of the 2023 Draft is one of the more surprising in recent memory, as analysts had him going as high as second overall coming in. This led to a bizarre incident wherein he did not attend Day 2, when he was selected in the second round.

Instead, he was at home in Connecticut, where he and his family would have celebrated a first-round drafting. And he described how he got the call to ESPN:

"I literally walked through the door as my name got called. I got the call and it just all happened bang, bang, bang!"

But regardless of his position, he is still ready to put in the work to become the Titans' new leader on the field:

"It's not going to change my work ethic, regardless if I went first overall or 33rd. I can't let the circumstances dictate my work ethic. I ended up where I was meant to be, and I'm just looking forward to competing and getting started."

