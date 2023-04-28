Will Levis' worst nightmare turned real on NFL Draft Day 1 with Kentucky QB slipping big time 

Will Levis was supposed to be the guy; the QB of the future for a franchise desperate for a restart.

In fact, a few days before the draft, the odds were slashed on Will Levis going first overall to the Carolina Panthers owing in part to a viral Reddit rumor.

Instead, at the end of Day 1, Will Levis, one of 17 prospects who accepted an invitation to attend in person, was left distraught at going unpicked.

One after the other, three QBs were off the board with the first four picks - Bryce Young to Carolina, C.J. Stroud to Houston, Anthony Richardson to Indianapolis. As soon as the Colts picked Richardson, analysts warned Levis to expect a long evening.

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook Will Levis' odds to go No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft 🤯



An hour ago: +4000

An hour ago: +4000

Current: +400

But that wasn't it for the Kentucky QB. No sir.

It turns out, Levis was shown on TV in the green room 37 times through the first round, per NFL Rookie Watch. That's 29 times more than any prospect had their share of the spotlight on TV in the green room.

Their share of the spotlight, however, came when their names were called by NFL teams eager to fill out the roster with blue-chip candidates. Levis, the Kentucky QB often dubbed the third-best in this class, was left hanging.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Levis was shown on TV in the green room 37 times throughout the first round.



That was 29 times more than anyone else.



You have to feel for the Kentucky QB. Will Levis during his presser before Kentucky’s Pro DayLevis was shown on TV in the green room 37 times throughout the first round.That was 29 times more than anyone else.You have to feel for the Kentucky QB. Will Levis during his presser before Kentucky’s Pro Day 😳Levis was shown on TV in the green room 37 times throughout the first round.That was 29 times more than anyone else.You have to feel for the Kentucky QB. https://t.co/UL6QsESZbs

NFL Draft results: No 'Will Levis drafted' headlines on Day 1, but where could Kentucky QB land on Day 2?

It appears Levis may not have to wait too long to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers were fielding calls for the #32 overall pick, even before the end of Round 1.

Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2. The #Steelers ’ phone was already ringing for the No. 32 pick before Round 1 ended, per sources.Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2. The #Steelers’ phone was already ringing for the No. 32 pick before Round 1 ended, per sources. Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2.

"The #Steelers’ phone was already ringing for the No. 32 pick before Round 1 ended, per sources," Pelissero tweeted.

"Multiple teams made calls to teams at the bottom of the first and were believed to be targeting Kentucky QB Will Levis. Now the bidding is underway for the first pick of Round 2."

While the list of suitors may not be too long considering a number of teams have fulfilled their QB needs in Round 1 and through free agency, a few teams could still punt on the Kentucky QB.

The Titans have been credited with an interest in replacing Ryan Tannehill. While Levis would not be a Day 1 impact QB, he could fill in Tannehill's shoes long enough to keep them coasting.

The Rams could also be on the lookout for a QB. As things stand, LA only has one quarterback under contract - Matthew Stafford. In all, they have just 45 players signed to the roster, the fewest in the NFL. Levis could slot in as a backup to Stafford and could see some game time early in the season given Stafford's injury history.

