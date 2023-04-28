Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was expected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the things that transpired in the first round left everyone stunned.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were drafted with the first four picks, but no other team stepped up to get Levis. He went undrafted in the first round, and will now have to wait for his chance at least till the second day.

Levis has decided to not attend the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is facing a lot of heat from fans for it. Here's how social media reacted to it:

Emmy @Emmmyalluu @BleacherReport Don’t put mayo in your coffee lil bro this could’ve been avoided @BleacherReport Don’t put mayo in your coffee lil bro this could’ve been avoided

🚀 @rocketrandhawa @BleacherReport I mean do you blame him? Pretty embarrassing.. it’s about showing out on the field now! @BleacherReport I mean do you blame him? Pretty embarrassing.. it’s about showing out on the field now!

Fans were obsessed with Will Levis' family present in the green room for the draft, which is why they wanted him to be there on the second day as well. From Levis' point of view, this was the correct decision, as no one expected him to go undrafted beyond the first round.

Levis was the favorite to be the second overall pick just a few days ago, but he will now be taken in the second round. It was a huge surprise for everyone.

Teams looking to trade up to get Will Levis

Will Levis: NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and as per various reports, multiple teams are interested in trading up and getting that pick.

It is expected that those teams are interested in getting Levis, as he will be worth a shot late in the draft. The Tennessee Titans could look at Levis as their quarterback position is full of uncertainty. There have been reports of them losing faith in Malik Willis and looking to move on from Ryan Tannehill.

As a result, Levis could be on his way to Tennessee. However, any other team could also surprise everyone by drafting Levis, and that would be worth watching. During his collegiate career, Levis threw for 5,876 yards for 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. There is no doubt that he will be extremely motivated for proving everyone wrong that passed on him during the draft.

