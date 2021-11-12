Will Myles Garrett play in Week 10 against New England Patriots? Latest update on Browns DE's status

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is having one of the best seasons in his fifth year. Garrett already has 12 sacks, tying his total from 2020. He is just two sacks away from having a new career-best.

The Cleveland Browns defense is middle-of-the-road this season against the pass, but are a top-five unit against the run. Outside of Myles Garrett, the Browns are struggling to get to the quarterback. Jadeveon Clowney is second on the team in sacks with just 3.5. When you have an elite pass-rusher like Myles Garrett, the rest of your team can get away with lesser stats. However, the Cleveland Browns are at risk of not having Myles Garrett available for Week 10.

Browns DE Myles Garrett dealing with foot injury

Myles Garrett has a foot injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and again today. It's unknown at what point Myles Garrett suffered the injury, but it was likely at some point during last week's win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Myles Garrett heads inside before practice. He's dealing with a foot injury and is considered "day-to-day." #Browns Myles Garrett heads inside before practice. He's dealing with a foot injury and is considered "day-to-day." https://t.co/zjjoQUwdPh

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods remains hopeful that Myles Garrett will be able to play on Sunday. When asked about Garrett's condition, Woods stated that he is feeling good and is day-to-day at this point. Since he's missed the last two days of practice, it seems Myles Garrett might be doubtful for Sunday.

There is always the chance that the Browns are choosing to rest him for the game, but he has had zero participation in practice this week, which means he is still being bothered by the foot injury. It'll all come down to Friday's practice and whether or not he participates.

The New England Patriots have allowed just 17 sacks this year, the seventh-fewest amount. Without Myles Garrett, it falls on Jadeveon Clowney and Malik McDowell to step up and bring the pressure on Mac Jones. Defensive back Troy Hill had two sacks last week, but shouldn't be counted on to repeat the same feat in Week 10.

PFF @PFF Is Myles Garrett the Defensive Player of the Year? Is Myles Garrett the Defensive Player of the Year? https://t.co/49w0abjORr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Losing Myles Garrett is a huge blow to the Browns, who have taken a series of hits recently. Baker Mayfield is still playing with an injured shoulder. Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the LA Rams. Kareem Hunt is injured again. Nick Chubb may not play with being on the COVID list, and now the defense could be without their quarterback in Garrett. The New England Patriots are currently favored by -1.5 points and could jump to 3 points if Garrett is officially ruled out.

Edited by Piyush Bisht