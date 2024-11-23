Will Nick Bosa be playing this week? 49ers DE's status revealed for Week 12 clash vs Packers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. The 2019 first-round pick has made four Pro Bowls, was named a First-Team All-Pro and won Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 NFL season.

While Bosa has made controversial headlines with his political takes, he is having another great season. In just 10 games, Bosa has seven sacks, 36 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Bosa has been on the injured list all week for the 49ers leading up to their Sunday clash against the Green Bay Packers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Bosa injury update: Will 49ers' defensive end play this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers?

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers got the bad news that quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Nick Bosa will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Trending

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted:

"49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy and DE Nick Bosa for Sunday’s game against the Packers."

Expand Tweet

It seems to be a lingering hip injury for Nick Bosa. General manager John Lynch spoke to the media earlier this week and talked about Bosa's injury, saying he thought he made progress but found it was worse than initially thought.

"I thought Nick made an incredible jump," Lynch said. "He had the [hip] issue. He worked through it. It got better to where, on Friday, he was able to practice. He was really playing a good game. He was getting after Geno. And ironically, he did it sacking Geno, you know.

"I saw the same thing you did. I'm hoping, looking down on the sidelines, that maybe he just tweaked it, and he'll be all right. But instead, it was worse than that. And same thing, when I saw him taking the tape off, I'm saying, 'Dang it, that's not good.'"

San Francisco 49ers need a much-needed win against the Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Every game for the San Francisco 49ers is a must-win from here on out. The same is the case with their Sunday showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Heading into Week 12, the Niners have a mediocre 5-5 record and sit last in the highly competitive NFC West division. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are also 5-5, with the Arizona Cardinals sitting atop the division at 4-1.

Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is important for the 49ers and their playoff run. The Packers will host the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to ESPN as of early Saturday morning, the Packers enter the game as 5.5-point favorites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.