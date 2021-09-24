Will Odell Beckham Jr play in Week 3 vs. the Bears?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has continued to be dilligent in the rehab process of his torn ACL, which he suffered last season. Beckham was questionable entering the 2021 NFL season but has yet to play or be a full participant in practice yet again this season.

Now, with Jarvis Landry out for at least four weeks with an MCL sprain, the return of Odell Beckham Jr. is something that the Browns would gladly welcome.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in Week 3?

Odell Beckham Jr. has said that he is getting closer each week to his return to the field. Beckham was finally a full participant in practice for the first time this season. When asked again if he would play against the Chicago Bears, his response was, "We'll see." And, then reiterated that he and the Browns were taking it one day at a time and weren't ready to make a decision yet.

Doug Kyed @DougKyed Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt implied today that WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) will be a game-time decision Week 3 against the Bears.



"Hopefully he'll be able to make it this week. He's looked good so far in practice. We'll see how he feels later in the week."



"Hopefully he'll be able to make it this week. He's looked good so far in practice. We'll see how he feels later in the week."

The Browns' decision about Beckham could once again be a game-time decision, as it was in Week 1. Although the Browns would love to see Beckham back out on the field, they realize that he will be an even more reliable asset down the stretch at 100% and not rushed early on in the season.

If Beckham is ready to return, it would be a big relief for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In his absence, Jarvis Landry, who was already a top receiver for the Browns, was seeing additional targets.

Landry, though, sprained his MCL early in the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans and was placed on thinjured reserve and will be out for at least four weeks. With Beckham and Landry both out, the X-factor for the Browns offense is also missing.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: Odell Beckham Jr will practice today for the #Browns and be full go. From NFL Now: Odell Beckham Jr will practice today for the #Browns and be full go. https://t.co/Cr82JYg2U1

For a player of Odell Beckham Jr.'s caliber, reaching his 100% is a lot higher ceiling than most receivers. Beckham is a one-of-a-kind wide receiver who has been an asset to both the New York Giants and now the Cleveland Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. has over 6,800 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns. He reached the 1,000 receiving yard mark in 2019 and when healthy and able to play a full season, he should have no problem doing just that.

The Cleveland Browns will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday, who will be starting their rookie quarterback Justin Fields, in his first career start.

