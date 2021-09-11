Eagles season preview: Will Philadelphia make it to the playoffs?

The Philadelphia Eagles had a season to forget in 2020; they were the worst division in the league, going 4-11-1.

They are entering the new NFL season with rookie head coach Nick Sirianni, who replaces Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

Philadelphia decided to part ways with five-year veteran Carson Wentz at the end of the season and let the second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts take over.

Hurts took over for Wentz in 2020, starting the last four games after the struggling No. 2 overall pick got benched. Wentz, later in the offseason, went to the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts’ HC Frank Reich said Carson Wentz will start Sunday vs. Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

It's safe to say that there aren't many exceptions for the Eagles but is there a chance that the new head coach can lead the Eagles into the playoffs?

Will the Eagles make the playoffs

Despite a dreadful year, the Eagles have some positives surrounding their team. On the one hand, their offensive line should be relatively healthy again and will provide Hurts some much-needed time in the pocket.

Last year, Hurts was rushed, and it was clear he did not have enough time to make reads, particularly for a young quarterback. There is first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who can better their weak receiving core.

Despite being new to Philly, Nick Sirianni is known for his work with wide receivers and quarterbacks. Sirianni had worked with three different quarterbacks in the three seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. We shouldn't write him off-- yet.

The Offense

The Eagles have a solid group of weapons surrounding the quarterback. The team has two of the best tight ends in the league, Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. The franchise has decided to keep seven linebackers on the roster led by Alex Singleton, who in 2020 had 120 tackles.

Alex Singleton has the most games with 10+ tackles in the NFL since week 8 (5), where he became a starter.



He has the most games with 10+ tackles in a season of any Eagles LB since 2016.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/AJAWLjadb4 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 27, 2020

Last year the Eagle's offensive line was sabotaged by injuries, but the team is familiar with another and has played well together; given that they are healthy, they should have a good season.

The rookie running back, Kenny Gainwell, arguably has the most incredible hands out of the backfield; he should play a part in the Eagles making it into the playoffs.

The Defense

The strength is along that defensive line, where defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are still playing at massive levels as they move into their 30s. Last season, they had 49 sacks, and they could top that this year.

Philadelphia has two solid pass rushers to go with Graham on the outside with fourth-round pick Josh Sweat and first-round pick Derek Barnett.

Overall, if this year resembles the 2020 season for the NFC East, then Philadelphia has a lottery ticket chance to make the playoffs.

