Will Ryan Fitzpatrick retire after his serious injury?

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain one of the league's most beloved players. That is likely why he survived going from team to team in his long, 16-year career. Unfortunately, during the beginning of his 17th year as quarterback, Fitz went down early in Sunday's game.

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine if that’s the case and how much damage it caused, sources say. The hope is nothing was broken. A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

Fitz suffered what is known as a "hip subluxation." The injury will see him miss a considerable amount of time, which begs the question, is it time for him to finally retire? The injury is somewhat of a hip dislocation and may require 1-3 months of recovery time. The game will continue to press on, and being 38 years old with a severe injury can pump the brakes on anyone thinking of returning.

Does Ryan Fitzpatrick have enough left in the tank?

Finding anyone who doesn't want to see Ryan Fitzpatrick succeed would be a tall order, but it might be time for Fitz to finally retire. There were questions about his retirement last season after he was benched in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins used Fitz to help mentor their young QB.

Ryan Fitzpatrick to miss "extended time" with hip injury per @RapSheet — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2021

That same situation could be what the Washington Football Team will aim to do if and when Fitzpatrick returns to the locker room. Taylor Heinicke will have big shoes to fill as the WFT looks to return to the playoffs this season. Heinicke had a decent outing in Week 1, posting 11-15 attempts for 122 yards and one TD as the WFT nearly came back to win the game.

"Extended time" could mean several things. Fitz might not be able to return for a month or so, or he might not be able to return until the WFT potentially sees the postseason. At 38, after a serious hip injury, it might be all too telling.

Fitz might want to return to action, but if Heinicke steps up big time in the coming weeks, he could spend the remainder of his season mentoring the young QB. That might be the best course of action for all parties included.

Fitzpatrick has proven time and again that he can take a hit, but suffering a serious injury might show that his body is not where he thinks it's at any longer.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has spent 16 years as a journeyman quarterback, offering up some insane moments. He could ride off into the sunset knowing that he left a lasting impression.

