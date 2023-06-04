Will the Seahawks bring back throwback uniform in 2023? List of teams opting for retro jerseys in the NFL

After an unexpected run to the postseason in the last season, the Seattle Seahawks are entering the new season confident in what lies ahead. However, even with eyes on the future, there is a place to pause and enjoy the team's past.

The Hawks are finally giving their supporters what they have been yearning for. The team will don their recognizable throwback clothes for the first time in 2023.

During their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in November, the team made an official announcement on the return of the cherished royal blue and silver threads.

The team's official account tweeted as follows:

"A familiar throwback. Coming to you in 2023."

While playing the Raiders at Lumen Field, the Seahawks showed a video preview for the throwback jersey.

The Seahawks made their debut in 1976, and up until 2001, they used the traditional silver helmet and teal uniform. Interestingly, the team has done better after the change. But who wouldn't want to see these recognizable uniforms back on the pitch after more than two decades?

Due to an old NFL regulation that said a team could only utilize one type of helmet every year, the advent of throwback jerseys in Seattle was most likely stalled. Due to worries that a player donning more than a single helmet per year would be harmful, the NFL forbade clubs from utilizing a second helmet in 2013, according to ESPN.

In 2021, the league accepted rule revisions that made it possible to wear a different helmet with a throwback uniform.

Which other NFL teams will don throwback jerseys in 2023?

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After modernizing its 1976 uniform, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come out victorious from two Super Bowls. But with Tom Brady's retirement, it may be a long season for them. Supporters will at least have something attractive to look at in the team's uniforms.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

From 1935 to 1996, the Philadelphia Eagles' original color scheme was Kelly green. Nevertheless, the Eagles switched to a more contemporary look in 1996 under new ownership.

They'll reinstate the storied colors that other great players wore for the 2023 campaign.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will wear a Houston Oilers throwback outfit in 2023, reportedly just for that one game.

