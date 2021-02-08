Will Tom Brady retire after Super Bowl LV win?

Tom Brady has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish in the NFL with winning his seventh Super Bowl Championship. Brady is now playing because he truly loves the game of football and still has the drive to compete.

Tom Brady is now having fun playing the game. There is still pressure to win football games but Brady is taking it game by game and continuing to smile. The pure look of happiness on Tom Bradys face after the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV was priceless.

Tom Brady is not winning Super Bowls for himself anymore. He is now doing it for his teammates and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise. With Brady completing his 10th Super Bowl appearance and his seventh Super Bowl Championship the questions swarm about whether he will retire or not.

Tom Brady Retirement: Could Super Bowl LV be the last game of Tom Brady's NFL career?

If there is one thing that can be said about Tom Brady, that one thing is that he gave everything he had in every start. If Brady were to decide to walk away from the game of football no one can blame him. He has given both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything he had.

Tom Brady now has more #SuperBowl wins than any NFL franchise.



During the post game interviews, Tom Brady was asked if he will come back for another year. Without hesitation Tom Brady said "Oh I'm coming back!" Brady still has the fight in him to compete. Not to mention, with Tom Brady returning for another year it makes the Bucs a heavy favorite to repeat.

Tom Brady will continue to play football until his passion and drive for the game stops. The only way we could see the end of Brady in the NFL is if an injury happens or he starts to decline. As of right now Tom Brady looks and plays like he is still in his early 30s.

There is also a good chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign the future Hall of Famer to an extension this off-season. The extension could add another two years on to his contract. This will put Tom Brady under contract with the Buccaneers until he is 45 years old.

With Tom telling everyone that he will be back for the 2021-2022 NFL Season it means more records will be set. Whether fans love Tom Brady or dislike Tom Brady, what he has done and what he is still doing is special and will never be repeated.