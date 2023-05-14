Will the XFL come back in 2024? All we know about future of Dwayne Johnson's football league

The Arlington Renegades won the 2023 XFL season on Saturday, defeating the DC Defenders in the championship game. However, this was not the end of the spring football league for XFL lovers.

According to XFL commissioner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the league will return for the 2024 season after a relatively successful campaign this year.

What did the XFL owners say about the league's potential return in 2024?

XFL Commissioner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (L) and co-owner Dany Garcia

The XFL has had its fair share of uncertainty in the past. However, Johnson said that reviving the league was not to produce just one season. While speaking to USA Today, the actor said:

"Absolutely, there will be a 2024 XFL football season. This isn’t one-and-done. This isn’t ‘let’s expand the portfolio, let’s make a little money, and let’s get out of the game."

The XFL's viewership ratings tailed off towards the end of the season. However, the league was able to continue and crown a champion at the end of the campaign.

This year's edition of the XFL began after the 2022 NFL season concluded. The timing was perfect as it didn't compete for viewership with the big league, however, there was some competition against the USFL.

XFL co-owner Dany Garcia also spoke about the viewership rating but insisted that the new model is different from the old version of the league that failed to sustain itself. She said:

"We have been very much in the pocket of understanding of where our ratings would be. We understood the challenges that would happen, all the way through Week 5. And as we get into Week 6 and the latter half of the schedule, we knew where it would open up. So we’re really pleased – really, really pleased with the execution."

As things stand, football fans should feel confident in seeing the XFL again next year.

