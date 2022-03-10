With Russell Wilson trade and Bobby Wagner's release, all signs point to a Seahawks rebuild

The Seattle Seahawks lost two stalwarts this week. Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner are no longer part of the team as Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos and Wagner was released.

Seattle reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer from the Washington Commanders and traded Wilson to Denver for Shelby Harris, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and their 2022 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick (No. 40 overall), a second-round pick in 2023, and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Shortly after Wilson's trade, the Seahawks released eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner. The move freed up $16.6 million in cap space for Seattle, and with Wilson off their roster, they currently sit with roughly $50 million in cap space.

The two moves on Wednesday point to a complete rebuild in Seattle. Wilson has been the quarterback in Seattle for the last ten years, while Wagner has been their defensive force since 2012. The Seahawks will need to find their long-term answer at quarterback, and there are rumors they're interested in a Deshaun Watson trade. Seattle also has the flexibility to draft a quarterback like Malik Willis at pick No. 9 now that they own Denver's first-round pick.

There have been rumors that the team could also move wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett via trade and have been open to trading them. Head coach Pete Carroll is 70 years old, and he may not be around too long on a team in rebuild mode. So they could have to look for a new head coach in the next season or two.

With the departures of Wilson and Wagner, there are currently no players left on the team that played in their last Super Bowl win. Wilson and Wagner are two of the greatest Seattle Seahawks ever to play.

Wilson was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, while Wagner was drafted in the second round of the same draft. The two combined for 17 total Pro-Bowls and nine All-Pro awards and were vital to Seattle's 2014 Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos.

Wilson's next chapter will be in Denver as he prepares to join the Broncos for the foreseeable future. Wagner will test free agency for the first time in his career and will likely get a big payday, becoming the best defensive player on his new team.

