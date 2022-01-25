Would it make sense for Jaguars to draft Aidan Hutchinson with #1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured the top pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight season after finishing 3-14. The Jaguars had a surprisingly strong finish to the year by beating the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, eliminating them from making the playoffs.

#DUUUVAL With the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select…

Last year's No. 1 pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, won't be winning Rookie of the Year, but he's still a good NFL starter. The roster around him just needs to be revamped with better playmakers, and the 2022 NFL Draft is the perfect time to do just that.

But should Jacksonville draft a lineman or trade back to add more offensive weapons, or go with the popular vote and draft Michigan defensive stud Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick?

Jaguars should bolster their defensive line in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Jaguars have many options with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, including taking a top offensive lineman, edge rusher, or trading out of the spot. The smart choice would be to draft a pass-rusher, but not Aidan Hutchinson. With the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jacksonville should select Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon.

MRCROCKPOT TPL @mrcrockpot My Top 10 EDGE Rushers Ranking Thread (1/13)



#1 Kayvon Thibodeaux

Draft Range: Top 5



Possesses an incredible burst off the line, he's got an outstanding motor & elite lateral mobility & athleticism that not only allows him to get into the backfield but go sideline to sideline My Top 10 EDGE Rushers Ranking Thread (1/13)#1 Kayvon ThibodeauxDraft Range: Top 5Possesses an incredible burst off the line, he's got an outstanding motor & elite lateral mobility & athleticism that not only allows him to get into the backfield but go sideline to sideline https://t.co/Wiv3xbUY4g

Thibodeaux was the consensus top pick just a few months ago but seems to have fallen down the draft board a bit. He's still highly talented and is still deserving of being the first player off the board.

The Jaguars are in desperate need of adding more talent and ease pressure off the edge opposite Josh Allen. Thibodeaux can help the defense get off the field and allow Trevor Lawrence and the young offense more opportunities.

The defense had just 32 sacks in 202,1 but the addition of Thibodeaux would allow the Jags to get to the quarterback more. Even if he doesn't get the sack, he would draw in a double team to allow someone like Allen to get the job done.

The offensive line is another glaring issue, but Jacksonville can re-sign Cam Robinson and help solve part of the problem. That eliminates the possibility of taking Evan Neal in the NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson is another pass-rusher worthy of being a top pick, but Thibodeaux would fit better to pair with Josh Allen in Jacksonville's defense. Kayvon holds the advantage of Aidan in defending the run, which Jacksonville ranked 22nd.

Wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line can be addressed later in the draft, but when you draft the best overall player, Kayvon Thibodeaux checks all the boxes for the Jaguars.

