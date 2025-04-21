"Would've been kind of disrespectful" - When Ezekiel Elliott refused to wear Emmitt Smith's No. 22 after being drafted by Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft as the No. 4 overall pick. Upon his arrival, fans drew similarities between him and Dallas's legendary rusher Emmitt Smith, and expected Elliott to carry on the legacy of dominant RBs at Dallas.

Hence, fans expected him to pick the iconic No. 22 jersey worn by Smith during his playing days. However, Elliott refused to wear it and instead picked No. 21. During an interview with The Dallas Morning News in May 2016, Elliott discussed his decision:

“Really wasn't any meaning. I like the No. 21. If I could, I would've kept 15. I didn't think about 22 -- that's just something you don't do, that's a guy who worked so hard and accomplished so much at this organization that would've been kind of disrespectful to wear his number.”

Elliott refused to wear the No. 22 jersey and chose No. 21, which he wore at Ohio State. It was a subtle nod to LaDainian Tomlinson, another Hall of Fame running back he admired growing up.

Smith was the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards when he retired in 2004 after playing 13 seasons for Dallas from 1990 to 2002. He won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, a Super Bowl MVP at SB XXVIII, and NFL MVP honors in 1993, becoming one of the few non-quarterbacks to win the award.

Smith finished his career with eight Pro Bowls and was later inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010.

Ezekiel Elliott's second spell at the Dallas Cowboys ended in disappointment

Ezekiel Elliott’s time at Dallas was a rollercoaster ride that started with NFL rushing champion performances in 2016 and 2018. However, by 2022, Zeke’s performance had declined and his $15 million annual contract was heavy on Dallas.

Elliott was released after the 2022 season and spent a year at the New England Patriots, where he flashed brilliance in a difficult situation. Elliott memorably put up 140 total yards and a TD in a 21-18 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

After a single season in New England, Ezekiel Elliott returned to Dallas, however, a disappointing 7-10 campaign for the team was matched by the running back. Elliott slid down the depth chart and was almost a non-factor for much of the season, finishing with 226 yards and 3 TDs on the ground, along with 69 yards through the air.

In December, he was released by the team in order to allow him the chance to sign for a playoff contender:

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today,” Jerry Jones said to reporters.

Ezekiel Elliott was signed to the LA Chargers' practice squad ahead of the playoffs, but did not suit up for the team. Elliott played seven seasons for Dallas, where he rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 TDs. He also had 305 receptions for 2,336 yards and 12 receiving TDs.

