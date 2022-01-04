3 WR replacements for Tom Brady and Buccaneers after Antonio Brown's release

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers woke up on Sunday, no one expected it to be the day of Antonio Brown's release. For those who missed it, Brown took off his pads and essentially walked off the job, waving at the crowd on his way out of the stadium. It was a shocking way for his career to end in Tampa Bay, but now the Buccaneers need to refocus.

The first step is to find a replacement for him with the team standing in the shadow of the playoffs. At this time of year, the Buccaneers cannot make a trade. Thus, they need to look at the available free-agent talent. It's January, but there are some interesting names still floating around. Here are three wide receivers the Buccaneers should consider to replace Antonio Brown.

Who can the Buccaneers sign to replace Antonio Brown?

#1 - John Brown

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

John Brown has floated around the outskirts of the NFL all season long. He's spent time with Denver, Jacksonville and Las Vegas this season. The Buccaneers should be the next stop on his journey. Only two years removed from his last 1000-yard season, Brown could have enough left in the tank for what could only max out as a one-month commitment.

Dan Fetes @danfetes



-Stefon Diggs "In my opinion, John Brown is one of the most under appreciated wide receiver in the NFL... John Brown is a baller."-Stefon Diggs #BillsMafia "In my opinion, John Brown is one of the most under appreciated wide receiver in the NFL... John Brown is a baller."-Stefon Diggs #BillsMafia

He doesn't need to have a fully competent season. He only needs to be good for a few games to be useful down the stretch. Having been with multiple teams this season, Brown is the most game-ready wide receiver available.

Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals

Larry Fitzgerald is still technically available, according to NFL Trade Rumors. At 38 years old, Fitzgerald's ability to be productive over a long season is unlikely. In 2020, Fitzgerald only had 400 yards in 13 games of action. However, in only a several-game stretch, his playoff experience could come in handy.

Matt Drinkall @DrinkallCoach Every Antonio Brown really makes you appreciate every Larry Fitzgerald. Every Antonio Brown really makes you appreciate every Larry Fitzgerald.

Would Fitzgerald sign up for one last ride? With a trip to the Super Bowl dropped in his lap by Tom Brady, it would be hard to say no. Fitzgerald has been around the NFL since 2004 and has never won a Super Bowl. At 38 years old and semi-retired already, this could be his last chance.

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings

Alshon Jeffery has Super Bowl experience. For the Buccaneers, the defending champions, Super Bowl experience is almost a prerequisite to joining the team. Jeffery's last noticeably productive season was in 2019, when he earned almost 500 yards and caught four touchdowns.

Also Read Article Continues below

After spending time to recharge his 31-year old frame, Jeffery could be a fresh set of legs that could be productive over a several-game stretch. Granted, 2020 was about as bad of a season as a receiver could have with seven games of action and only 115 yards and a touchdown to show for it. However, the Buccaneers would enter into this knowing it would be a gamble.

Edited by Windy Goodloe