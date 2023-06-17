Create

XFL Rookie Draft 2023: Full breakdown of picks from latest edition

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 17, 2023 16:14 GMT
The XFL had a very successful 2023 season, and the spring football league now has a whole legion of new fans. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's league beat-washed allegations to give NFL fans something special to tide over during the league's preseason. On Friday, the league conducted the 2023 Rookie Draft to stack teams ahead of the 2024 season.

This piece will look at the new players and the teams that selected them.

The Full breakdown of picks from the 2023 XFL Draft

The league announced that the following players were selected in the Rookie Draft conducted on June 16, 2023. These are the players drafted:

Arlington Renegades

Player

Name

Position

College

Sy Barnett

WR

Davenport

Connor Degenhardt

QB

New Haven

Ami Finau

DL

Maryland

Jalen Green

DB

Mississippi State

Charles Hall

WR

Arizona State

James Jackson

OL

South Alabama

Jordan Rhodes

OL

Arkansas State

Merlin Robertson

LB

Arizona State

Chris Whittaker

LB

Incarnate Word

Jordan Wright

LB

Kentucky

D.C. Defenders

Player

Name

Position

College

Paxton Brooks

P

Tennessee

Matt Carrick

OL

Michigan State

Alex Jensen

OL

South Dakota

C.J. Johnson

WR

East Carolina

Kaleb Oliver

LB

Western Kentucky

Jack Plumb

OL

Iowa

Bentlee Sanders

DB

Nevada

Mohamed Sanogo

LB

Louisville

Ty Scott

WR

Missouri State

Trea Shropshire

WR

UAB

Houston Roughnecks

Player Name

PositionCollege

Austin Ajiake

LB

UNLV

Jayson Ademilola

DL

Notre Dame

Michael Ayers

LB

Ashland

Quinton Barrow

OL

Grand Valley State

Momar Fall

DL

Colorado State-Pueblo

Ahofitu Maka

OL

UTSA

Alijah McGhee

DB

Minnesota State-Mankato

Marcus Minor

OL

Pittsburgh

Marvin Pierre

LB

Kent State

Lindsey Scott Jr.

QB

Incarnate Word

Orlando Guardians

Player

Name

Position

College

Jeremy Cooper

OL

Cincinnati

Kosi Eldridge

LB

Texas Tech

Terry Hampton

DL

Arkansas

KD Hill

DL

Mississippi

Jarrett Horst

OL

Michigan State

Darius Joiner

DB

Duke

Jacquez Jones

LB

Kentucky

Keyron Kinsler Jr.

DB

Alcorn State

Brock Martin

DL

Oklahoma State

LaQuinston Sharp

OL

Mississippi State

San Antonio Brahmas

Player

Name

Position

College

Jahleel Billingsley

TE

Texas

Brendan Bordner

OL

Florida Atlantic

Carlos Carriere

WR

Central Michigan

Darrious Gaines

DB

Western Colorado

R.J. Hubert

DB

Utah

Lorenzo McCaskill

LB

Kansas

Dylan O’Quinn

OL

Cincinnati

J.C. Santana

WR

Tulsa

Chris Smith

RB

Louisiana-Lafayette

Dillon Thomas

DB

Missouri State

Seattle Sea Dragons

Player

Name

Position

College

Sam Burt

DL

Kansas

Des Holmes

OL

Arizona State

Malcolm Lee

DL

Kansas

Wes Moeai

DL

Rocky Mountain

Colby Reeder

LB

Iowa State

Titus Swen

RB

Wyoming

Destin Talbert

DB

North Dakota State

Chad Townsend

WR

Texas Tech

Jazston Turnetine

OL

Florida St

Payton Wilgar

LB

BYU

St. Louis Battlehawks

Player

Name

Position

College

Nico Bolden

DB

Kent State

James Bostic

WR

Ohio

Johnny Buchanan

LB

Delaware

Darion Chafin

WR

Incarnate Word

Jacob Gall

OL

Baylor

Kemore Gamble

TE

Central Florida

Matthew Jester

DL

Princeton

Kevon Latulas

RB

Missouri State

Jadrian Taylor

DL

UTEP

Anthony Witherstone

DB

Merrimack

Vegas Vipers

Player

Name

Position

College

Nick Amoah

OL

UC Davis

Desmond Bessent

OL

Buffalo

Dwayne Boyles

LB

South Florida

Stacy Chukwumezie

WR

Northern Arizona

Jamare Edwards

DL

James Madison

Lorenzo Fauatea

DL

BYU

T.J. Green

RB

Liberty

Robert Mitchell

OL

North Carolina

Central

Darrius Nash

DB

Utah Tech

Naasir Watkins

OL

Liberty

Before the draft, the Arlington Renegades and Seattle Sea Dragons announced a trade. Arlington received Tuzar Skipper, LB, Toledo, a Seattle draft pick, and Seattle received George Moore, OL, Oregon, and an Arlington draft pick.

Players drafted in the Rookie Draft will be placed on rosters, with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists. Teams will hold exclusive rights with the players they select in the draft.

What next for players not selected in the 2023 XFL Draft?

For undrafted players, the league will host a series of player showcases across the United States in June and July. These showcases will allow prospective football players to show off their skills in front of personnel directors and coaches.

Prospects will be evaluated based on individual performance for inclusion in the player pool for the upcoming 2024 season. The top performers will be invited to the XFL Combine, held July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas.

Additional showcases will be held throughout the summer in Atlanta (June 18), St. Louis (July 7), Washington DC (July 9), Houston (July 14), and Arizona (July 16).

