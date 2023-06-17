XFL Rookie Draft 2023: Full breakdown of picks from latest edition

The XFL had a very successful 2023 season, and the spring football league now has a whole legion of new fans. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's league beat-washed allegations to give NFL fans something special to tide over during the league's preseason. On Friday, the league conducted the 2023 Rookie Draft to stack teams ahead of the 2024 season.

This piece will look at the new players and the teams that selected them.

The Full breakdown of picks from the 2023 XFL Draft

The league announced that the following players were selected in the Rookie Draft conducted on June 16, 2023. These are the players drafted:

Arlington Renegades

Player Name Position College Sy Barnett WR Davenport Connor Degenhardt QB New Haven Ami Finau DL Maryland Jalen Green DB Mississippi State Charles Hall WR Arizona State James Jackson OL South Alabama Jordan Rhodes OL Arkansas State Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State Chris Whittaker LB Incarnate Word Jordan Wright LB Kentucky

D.C. Defenders

Player Name Position College Paxton Brooks P Tennessee Matt Carrick OL Michigan State Alex Jensen OL South Dakota C.J. Johnson WR East Carolina Kaleb Oliver LB Western Kentucky Jack Plumb OL Iowa Bentlee Sanders DB Nevada Mohamed Sanogo LB Louisville Ty Scott WR Missouri State Trea Shropshire WR UAB

Houston Roughnecks

Player Name Position College Austin Ajiake LB UNLV Jayson Ademilola DL Notre Dame Michael Ayers LB Ashland Quinton Barrow OL Grand Valley State Momar Fall DL Colorado State-Pueblo Ahofitu Maka OL UTSA Alijah McGhee DB Minnesota State-Mankato Marcus Minor OL Pittsburgh Marvin Pierre LB Kent State Lindsey Scott Jr. QB Incarnate Word

Orlando Guardians

Player Name Position College Jeremy Cooper OL Cincinnati Kosi Eldridge LB Texas Tech Terry Hampton DL Arkansas KD Hill DL Mississippi Jarrett Horst OL Michigan State Darius Joiner DB Duke Jacquez Jones LB Kentucky Keyron Kinsler Jr. DB Alcorn State Brock Martin DL Oklahoma State LaQuinston Sharp OL Mississippi State

San Antonio Brahmas

Player Name Position College Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas Brendan Bordner OL Florida Atlantic Carlos Carriere WR Central Michigan Darrious Gaines DB Western Colorado R.J. Hubert DB Utah Lorenzo McCaskill LB Kansas Dylan O’Quinn OL Cincinnati J.C. Santana WR Tulsa Chris Smith RB Louisiana-Lafayette Dillon Thomas DB Missouri State

Seattle Sea Dragons

Player Name Position College Sam Burt DL Kansas Des Holmes OL Arizona State Malcolm Lee DL Kansas Wes Moeai DL Rocky Mountain Colby Reeder LB Iowa State Titus Swen RB Wyoming Destin Talbert DB North Dakota State Chad Townsend WR Texas Tech Jazston Turnetine OL Florida St Payton Wilgar LB BYU

St. Louis Battlehawks

Player Name Position College Nico Bolden DB Kent State James Bostic WR Ohio Johnny Buchanan LB Delaware Darion Chafin WR Incarnate Word Jacob Gall OL Baylor Kemore Gamble TE Central Florida Matthew Jester DL Princeton Kevon Latulas RB Missouri State Jadrian Taylor DL UTEP Anthony Witherstone DB Merrimack

Vegas Vipers

Player Name Position College Nick Amoah OL UC Davis Desmond Bessent OL Buffalo Dwayne Boyles LB South Florida Stacy Chukwumezie WR Northern Arizona Jamare Edwards DL James Madison Lorenzo Fauatea DL BYU T.J. Green RB Liberty Robert Mitchell OL North Carolina Central Darrius Nash DB Utah Tech Naasir Watkins OL Liberty

Before the draft, the Arlington Renegades and Seattle Sea Dragons announced a trade. Arlington received Tuzar Skipper, LB, Toledo, a Seattle draft pick, and Seattle received George Moore, OL, Oregon, and an Arlington draft pick.

Players drafted in the Rookie Draft will be placed on rosters, with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists. Teams will hold exclusive rights with the players they select in the draft.

What next for players not selected in the 2023 XFL Draft?

For undrafted players, the league will host a series of player showcases across the United States in June and July. These showcases will allow prospective football players to show off their skills in front of personnel directors and coaches.

Prospects will be evaluated based on individual performance for inclusion in the player pool for the upcoming 2024 season. The top performers will be invited to the XFL Combine, held July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas.

Additional showcases will be held throughout the summer in Atlanta (June 18), St. Louis (July 7), Washington DC (July 9), Houston (July 14), and Arizona (July 16).

