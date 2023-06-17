XFL Rookie Draft 2023: Full breakdown of picks from latest edition

The XFL had a very successful 2023 season, and the spring football league now has a whole legion of new fans. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's league beat-washed allegations to give NFL fans something special to tide over during the league's preseason. On Friday, the league conducted the 2023 Rookie Draft to stack teams ahead of the 2024 season.
This piece will look at the new players and the teams that selected them.
The Full breakdown of picks from the 2023 XFL Draft
The league announced that the following players were selected in the Rookie Draft conducted on June 16, 2023. These are the players drafted:
Arlington Renegades
Player
Name
Position
College
Sy Barnett
WR
Davenport
Connor Degenhardt
QB
New Haven
Ami Finau
DL
Maryland
Jalen Green
DB
Mississippi State
Charles Hall
WR
Arizona State
James Jackson
OL
South Alabama
Jordan Rhodes
OL
Arkansas State
Merlin Robertson
LB
Arizona State
Chris Whittaker
LB
Incarnate Word
Jordan Wright
LB
Kentucky
D.C. Defenders
Player
Name
Position
College
Paxton Brooks
P
Tennessee
Matt Carrick
OL
Michigan State
Alex Jensen
OL
South Dakota
C.J. Johnson
WR
East Carolina
Kaleb Oliver
LB
Western Kentucky
Jack Plumb
OL
Iowa
Bentlee Sanders
DB
Nevada
Mohamed Sanogo
LB
Louisville
Ty Scott
WR
Missouri State
Trea Shropshire
WR
UAB
Houston Roughnecks
Player Name
Position
College
Austin Ajiake
LB
UNLV
Jayson Ademilola
DL
Notre Dame
Michael Ayers
LB
Ashland
Quinton Barrow
OL
Grand Valley State
Momar Fall
DL
Colorado State-Pueblo
Ahofitu Maka
OL
UTSA
Alijah McGhee
DB
Minnesota State-Mankato
Marcus Minor
OL
Pittsburgh
Marvin Pierre
LB
Kent State
Lindsey Scott Jr.
QB
Incarnate Word
Orlando Guardians
Player
Name
Position
College
Jeremy Cooper
OL
Cincinnati
Kosi Eldridge
LB
Texas Tech
Terry Hampton
DL
Arkansas
KD Hill
DL
Mississippi
Jarrett Horst
OL
Michigan State
Darius Joiner
DB
Duke
Jacquez Jones
LB
Kentucky
Keyron Kinsler Jr.
DB
Alcorn State
Brock Martin
DL
Oklahoma State
LaQuinston Sharp
OL
Mississippi State
San Antonio Brahmas
Player
Name
Position
College
Jahleel Billingsley
TE
Texas
Brendan Bordner
OL
Florida Atlantic
Carlos Carriere
WR
Central Michigan
Darrious Gaines
DB
Western Colorado
R.J. Hubert
DB
Utah
Lorenzo McCaskill
LB
Kansas
Dylan O’Quinn
OL
Cincinnati
J.C. Santana
WR
Tulsa
Chris Smith
RB
Louisiana-Lafayette
Dillon Thomas
DB
Missouri State
Seattle Sea Dragons
Player
Name
Position
College
Sam Burt
DL
Kansas
Des Holmes
OL
Arizona State
Malcolm Lee
DL
Kansas
Wes Moeai
DL
Rocky Mountain
Colby Reeder
LB
Iowa State
Titus Swen
RB
Wyoming
Destin Talbert
DB
North Dakota State
Chad Townsend
WR
Texas Tech
Jazston Turnetine
OL
Florida St
Payton Wilgar
LB
BYU
St. Louis Battlehawks
Player
Name
Position
College
Nico Bolden
DB
Kent State
James Bostic
WR
Ohio
Johnny Buchanan
LB
Delaware
Darion Chafin
WR
Incarnate Word
Jacob Gall
OL
Baylor
Kemore Gamble
TE
Central Florida
Matthew Jester
DL
Princeton
Kevon Latulas
RB
Missouri State
Jadrian Taylor
DL
UTEP
Anthony Witherstone
DB
Merrimack
Vegas Vipers
Player
Name
Position
College
Nick Amoah
OL
UC Davis
Desmond Bessent
OL
Buffalo
Dwayne Boyles
LB
South Florida
Stacy Chukwumezie
WR
Northern Arizona
Jamare Edwards
DL
James Madison
Lorenzo Fauatea
DL
BYU
T.J. Green
RB
Liberty
Robert Mitchell
OL
North Carolina
Central
Darrius Nash
DB
Utah Tech
Naasir Watkins
OL
Liberty
Before the draft, the Arlington Renegades and Seattle Sea Dragons announced a trade. Arlington received Tuzar Skipper, LB, Toledo, a Seattle draft pick, and Seattle received George Moore, OL, Oregon, and an Arlington draft pick.
Players drafted in the Rookie Draft will be placed on rosters, with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists. Teams will hold exclusive rights with the players they select in the draft.
What next for players not selected in the 2023 XFL Draft?
For undrafted players, the league will host a series of player showcases across the United States in June and July. These showcases will allow prospective football players to show off their skills in front of personnel directors and coaches.
Prospects will be evaluated based on individual performance for inclusion in the player pool for the upcoming 2024 season. The top performers will be invited to the XFL Combine, held July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas.
Additional showcases will be held throughout the summer in Atlanta (June 18), St. Louis (July 7), Washington DC (July 9), Houston (July 14), and Arizona (July 16).