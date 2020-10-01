NFL 2020: Power Rankings Week 4

Week 3 has passed in the NFL 2020 season and we saw several shocking results but as well as interesting moves made by some teams. A few surprises in terms of the power rankings have occurred, which includes the Philadelphia Eagles dipping down several spots and the Buffalo Bills jumping up. Week 4 will bring us some good games to determine truly how good some teams are.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Power Rankings coming into Week 4.

#32 New York Giants

Against what seemed like a San Francisco 49ers team that was playing many second-string players, Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones threw for just 179 yards and 1 interception. Jones has now gone two weeks without throwing a touchdown. Is it time for the fans to panick or is Barkely's absence hurting them already?

#31 New York Jets

Lets face it, New York Jets' head coach Adam Gase is wasting quarterback Sam Darnold's career and has to go. With the Jets missing several offense starters on Sunday, it was almost certain that the Colts will win the game in easy fashion. If the Jets organization thinks moving on from Darnold will solve their problem, then fans are in for many unfortunate seasons.

#30 Philadelphia Eagles

What is happening with the 2018 Superbowl Champions this season? Once ranked in the top 10 before the season started, the Eagles are now 0-2-1 (should have been 0-3). Quarterback Carson Wentz does not look like the star QB that he once was.

Against the Bengals, the defense struggled to contain rookie QB Joe Burrow, who threw 2 touchdowns and no picks against the "no flyzone" secondary. It is panic time for the Eagles organization. Could we see Wentz benched soon for rookie Jalen Hurts?

#29 Cincinnati Bengals

While he wasn't able to deliver the Bengals their first win in overtime, quarterback Joe Burrow looked great against the Eagles on Sunday. The issue right now is getting the run game going with Joe Mixon, who signed a four-year, $48 million extension prior to the season beginning. The offensive line needs to do a better job of helping Mixon and Burrow, as he was sacked 8 times by the Eagles' deadly defensive line on Sunday.

#28 Denver Broncos

With up-and-coming quarterback Drew Lock on the sideline for sometime and with the Broncos missing several key players from previous weeks, its no surprise to see them rank so low. Head coach Vic Fangio has stated that QB Brett Rypien will take the start against the Jets in Week 4, which should be an interesting game considering how banged up both teams are. Let us hope for Lock to return soon and turn things around for the offense.

#27 Minnesota Vikings

After leading 17-9 at the half against the Tennessee Titans, the Minnesota Vikings scored just 13 points in the second half and allowed the Titans to score 22 points and win the game. At 0-3, it is certainly shocking for a team that went 10-6 last season and went all the way to the divisional playoffs. Things are not looking good for the team, both offensively and defensively, which is somewhat surprising for the Mike Zimmer coached side

#26 Atlanta Falcons

To all the Falcons' fans, my condolences are with you. After leading in all 3 games so far this season, the Falcons have choked in all 3 games. They could have been 3-0 and shocked the league. Head coach Dan Quinn is certainly on the hot seat after a lack of production late in the game and considering they will be up against the Green Bay Packers in primetime, things are not looking good for the team.

#25 Washington Football Team

Dwayne Haskins needs to improve in the next few weeks, otherwise his time might be up as a starter for the team. After throwing 3 picks against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Ron Rivera stated himself that he will be pulled out at a certain point in order to benefit Haskins and the team. The defense continues to perform well, even with rookie Chase Young exiting early against the Browns.

I asked Ron Rivera about Dwayne Haskins’ future and the coach didn’t hold back: “If we never play him, he never grows, but there is a point where you say, ‘OK, maybe taking a step back and watching is the best thing for you now.’” https://t.co/vXrAuHxVlF — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 29, 2020