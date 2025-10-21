  • home icon
  "You'll have no memory by 25": Shannon Sharpe warns Cam Skattebo of CTE after Giants QB's violent playstyle

"You'll have no memory by 25": Shannon Sharpe warns Cam Skattebo of CTE after Giants QB's violent playstyle

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 21, 2025
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants
"You'll have no memory by 25": Shannon Sharpe warns Cam Skattebo of CTE after Giants QB's violent playstyle

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo has been one of the New York Giants' key players in the 2025 season. The Arizona State product went viral in the Giants' Week 7 game against the De due to his hard-hitting playstyle.

Pro football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe watched a clip of Skattebo running through an opponent on Sunday, and he gave the rookie a timely warning. While speaking on Night Cap, Sharpe said,

"Skattebo has to understand that you can't run over everybody or you'll have no memory by the time you're 25."

The Denver Broncos legend continued,

"I understand that to play in the NFL everybody has a certain level of toughness. I ain't telling you what somebody told me, I am telling you something that I know. You don't have to prove how tough you are."
Shannon Sharpe played in the NFL for 14 seasons. He had impressive spells with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens before calling it a career. Sharpe has since transitioned into broadcasting.

Sharpe knows a thing or two about longevity in the NFL, and he believes that Skattebo needs to tone it down to enjoy a long and successful career.

Cam Skattebo ranked among the Top 10 rookies

Cam Skattebo leads the New York Giants in most significant running back stats, and he's taken over the RB1 role just a few games into his rookie season. Skattebo's stellar performances have also been recognized around the league and among his fellow rookies.

ESPN put out a list on October 15, 2025, ranking the Top 10 NFL rookies in the ongoing campaign. Skattebo came in at No. 5 and was the highest-ranked running back. The Giants star has amassed a stat line of 98 carries, 398 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns in seven games.

The rookies ranked higher than Skattebo on the list are wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, edge rusher Abdul Carter, tight end Tyler Warren, and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The season hasn't reached the halfway point, so there's a good chance of one of the rookies listed above snagging a Rookie of the Year or Pro Bowl nod.

Next up for Cam Skattebo and the Giants is a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll's side is looking to do the double over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
