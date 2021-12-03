"You're gonna be the starting QB for Michigan" - Tom Brady urges son Jack to follow in his footsteps

Tom Brady is a superhuman athlete, but when it comes his son Jack, he is just like anyone else. All he wants is his son to succeed. And as many fathers do, Tom Brady wishes that his son would also follow in his footsteps. So much so that Tom Brady has dreamt up a scenario for his son Jack and is trying to egg him on that way, despite his wife Gisele Bundchen's protestations.

Tom Brady wants son Jack to emulate him at Michigan

Jack Brady was born to Tom Brady's former partner Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006. She found out that she was pregnant with Jack after they had split up. But as responsible parents, both Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have taken responsibility for their child.

Recently, Jack was at his father's house, when they were watching "the game." Tom Brady was a former quarterback for Michigan in college and naturally cheered them on, along with his son. Euphoric with the win and the performance, Tom Brady envisaged seeing his son emulating what he did back in his college days.

He said,

"That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.”

Tom Brady also revealed that, upon overhearing that conversation, Gisele Bundchen said that he should let his son choose his own path, instead of charting one out for him. We will have to take Gisele's side here; Jack Brady does, indeed, have every right to be whatever he wants.

But should Jack ever decide to become a quarterback of his own volition, he has his own father to look up to. Many people know the story of the lanky quarterback out of Michigan who fell all the way to the 199th pick in the NFL draft. They also know that Tom Brady has since won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has too many records to enumerate, but it suffices to say that he is one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played the game.

But what many people would not know is that Tom Brady did not begin surmounting the odds in the NFL. In fact, coming out of high school, his chances of a proper college career looked slim. Tom Brady, as a high school freshman, was the backup quarterback of a team that didn't win a game all season. His chances of recruitment into college were virtually non-existent, but he got the chance with Michigan and chose it. There also, he began as a backup before winning over the starting spot.

Matt Lisle @CoachLisle Tom Brady on believing in yourself



💬 “I was a backup quarterback on a 0-8 freshman high school team, and I didn’t play. We didn’t even win a game and I couldn’t even play”



Tom Brady on believing in yourself💬 “I was a backup quarterback on a 0-8 freshman high school team, and I didn’t play. We didn’t even win a game and I couldn’t even play” https://t.co/qpCfETddIO

So it's no wonder Tom Brady has such fond memories of his alma mater and wants his son to follow in his footsteps. Whether Jack does so or not will be for him to decide, but if he were to do so, he would not be the first Brady to win over Michigan fans' hearts.

