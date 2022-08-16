"You're in the wrong line of work" - Mike Florio blasts Jimmy Garoppolo for going AWOL from 49ers training repeatedly

Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end. His days are numbered. They've publicly announced that it's second-year quarterback Trey Lance's team. Therefore, they have no intentions of keeping him this year.

They haven't traded him yet, but he's not going to be a 49er by Week 1. Reports are coming out that might make it a little harder for him to find a new home, though.

It's being reported that Garoppolo ignored coaches' calls and texts and pretty much went missing from the team sometimes.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com called the quarterback out for his alleged laziness:

"Well, and it's hardly ideal for that to be coming out now because again, other positions, you can get away with it. The quarterback position is harder to justify. It's harder to reconcile. And as somebody who is attached to this damn thing 24/7, I can't imagine not getting back to someone."

The analyst went on to say:

"I hear that excuse from time to time from people. Well, I mean, it's one thing if you're not in the public eye and in the media and dealing with people all the time. How do you not respond to your text messages? How do you not return phone calls? How do you just ignore people for weeks and months at a time?"

He went so far as to say that the quarterback needed to find a new profession:

"It doesn't mesh with the life that Jimmy Garoppolo has chosen. If you want to act that way, you're in the wrong line of work. Just like if you're in the meeting, you're going to act that way. You're in the wrong line of work."

The issues allegedly began right after the 49ers paid Garoppolo handsomely:

"That's what's so weird about it, too. After they've given you, you know, a market setting contract 27 and a half million a year, and you're just going to disappear on them. That's a tough one. And it makes me wonder why they stuck with him for as long as they did."

There is a rumor that the 49ers leaked that story to lower the price tag for trading the quarterback, though.

Where is Jimmy Garoppolo going next?

Jimmy Garoppolo's future is not with the 49ers, but it's uncertain beyond that. There are teams that could trade for him, like the Cleveland Browns (if Deshaun Watson misses a full season) and the New York Giants.

However, as times goes on and there is no real movement on the trade front, a release becomes more and more likely. If that happens, then the former Patriot will have a lot more suitors.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and more could line up because they won't have to lose assets and can sign him for far less than his current $27.5 million price tag.

Edited by Windy Goodloe