Watch: "Good luck next year" - YouTube sensation Dr. Disrespect trolls Cowboys after 49ers win

Dr. Disrespect, a YouTube sensation and San Francisco 49ers fan, trolled the Cowboys fanbase after their 23-17 defeat in the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday.

Herschel Beahm, known by his online alias Dr. Disrespect, is a video-game streamer who made his name playing battle royale games. He took to social media before, during, and after the 49ers/Cowboys game to give updates to his followers, but mainly to poke fun at Dallas and to troll their fans.

"Good luck next year!"

In the video, the well-known streamer is seen wearing his iconic sunglasses and gaming headset while poking fun at Cowboys fans, though he does wish them "good luck" for next year.

Fellow content creator and Dallas Cowboys fan, timthetatman responded to the video by offering his own thoughts regarding the officials.

The trolling from Dr. Disrespect began before kick-off as he stood outside the AT&T Stadium upon his arrival.

And it continued during the game, with the YouTuber confidently declaring the 49ers would win.

Following the 49ers victory, he posed in the stadium with a caption that read: "Good bye, Dallas."

The San Francisco 49ers continue on to Lambeau Field with a Divisional Round matchup vs Green Bay, Dallas head home

Like a lot of 49ers fans, Dr. Disrespect is pleased with his team's impressive performance against the team with the #1 ranked offense. The 49ers led early with a 4-yard rushing touchdown on their opening possession from rookie running back Elijah Mitchell.

Robbie Gould's two field goals extended their lead, but Amari Cooper's 20-yard touchdown gave Dallas hope. Gould added another field goal before half-time, and Deebo Samuel made it 23-7 in the third quarter with a 26-yard rushing touchdown.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein added a field goal, and quarterback Dak Prescott cut the deficit to seven with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Then came the controversy. With the Cowboys looking to tie the game with 14 seconds left, Prescott rushed for 17 yards, but the ball was not spotted in time by the officials after the Dallas QB handed the ball to his center, instead of the ref. Time expired, and the 49ers held on to win.

As the Cowboys head home, the 49ers will play the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round on Saturday, but the injury status of defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner remains unknown.

