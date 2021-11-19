Zac Stacy arrested: Former NFL RB held at Orange County Jail without bail 

Disclaimer: what former running back Zac Stacy was arrested for could be uncomfortable for readers.

On Thursday, TMZ broke the story that Stacy had brutally assaulted ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans. Evans is the mother of Stacy's five-month-old child.

She's also the mother to a child not fathered by Zac Stacy.

On Thursday, a viral video circulated online showing the former running back committing heinous acts against Evans.

What did Zac Stacy do?

Zac Stacy physically picked up Evans and brutalized her by throwing her body into a TV and the baby walker. The video shows Stacy punching away at her face as she helplessly lays on the floor.

What Stacy did was sickening and criminal. His five-month-old child and Evans' other child were both in the house during the assault.

Evans' account of the events is as follows,

"He punched me several times in the head. I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me. He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall, and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor, he began to yell at me, telling me, 'I'm destructive.' He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat. I fear for my life and my children's lives."

Evans first called the police Saturday, Nov. 13, which is when the said event occurred. She was very emotional when talking to the police, recounting the traumatic events.

She has since filed a restraining order against Stacy.

It wasn't until Thursday that police finally arrested Zac Stacy and charged him with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Stacy is being held without bail in California's Orange County Jail.

Since the event, social media has come together to try and offer support to Evans however possible. What Zac Stacy did sickens anyone who has a heart.

In the NFL, Zac Stacy's career never climbed much after his rookie season. He was out of the league after just three seasons and at 24 years of age.

He played in just 35 career games.

After this wicked deed, Stacy's playing career is over. More importantly, his life as a free man could be over.

