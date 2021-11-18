Zac Stacy net worth: How much is former NFL star worth? 

Zac Stacy is a name from a bygone age in the NFL. His playing career spanned from 2013 to 2015.

Now, six years later, what is Zac Stacy's net worth? Has the running back been able to keep his head above water?

Here's a look at Zac Stacy's net worth.

Zac Stacy's net worth

According to Exact Net Worth, Zac Stacy has been able to keep his head above water at a level consistent with many retired people in their 60s. At 30 years old, Stacy is valued at $1.5 million.

In other words, he's a millionaire with $500k to spare.

Zac Stacy's career earnings

According to Spotrac, while in the NFL, Stacy earned $1.7 million over the course of two years with the St. Louis Rams and one year with the New York Jets. Six years later, now valued at $1.5 million, Stacy has only lost $200k, averaging a loss of about $33k per year.

Compared to many NFL players who go broke quickly after leaving the league, Stacy's is doing well for himself in milking what he can out of what he has. At his current rate of losses, he doesn't have to do anything for about 45 years.

Zac Stacy's viral video lands him in trouble

Of course, while Stacy has been smart with his money, he hasn't been smart with his conduct. A viral video has surfaced of the ex-running back actively attacking the mother of his child violently.

In the video, Stacy hits her with a closed fist and throws her around the abode.

Davante Adams @tae15adams I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.

He threw her into a television and through the child's bouncing seat. The video has audio and the images are disturbing.

****WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT****

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. https://t.co/ikI38QqdAu

According to TMZ, the woman proceeded to call the police immediately after the incident. Stacy was able to flee the scene before the police arrived.

She has reportedly filed for a restraining order.

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

Stacy played in 35 games in the NFL, rushing 357 times for 1355 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 358 yards through the air on 53 receptions and had one touchdown.

Stacy went on to the AAF in 2019 and became the first 1000-yard rusher in the history of the brief league, according to Rams Wire.

